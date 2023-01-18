Thrifty Princess Anne uses handbag from Balmoral Castle gift shop and teams the £80 accessory with her trademark 'snazzy sunnies'

Princess Anne wore her trusty handbag from the Balmoral Castle's gift shop with practical sunglasses in Athens on Monday

Princess Anne has re-worn a Balmoral Castle gift shop handbag with a pair of her trusty sunglasses, proving once again there's no need to buy new pieces to look royally chic. 

Princess Anne wore her favorite handbag from the Balmoral Castle gift shop with her signature 'snazzy sunglasses' in Greece on Monday, proving once again that there's no look that Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter can't pull off. 

The 74-year-old wore the practical accessories while representing the Royal Family at the funeral of the King Constantine II of Greece earlier this week. She was joined at the memorial service in Athens by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, and Lady Gabriella Windsor, who was reportedly asked to attend on behalf of Prince William. 

The Princess Royal looked solemn as she expressed her condolences to the late King's wife, Anne-Marie, with a heartfelt hug and a few words of comfort. 

As for her outfit, Princess Anne wore a fitted black coat adorned with fur trim and a pair of high-knee black boots. She accessorized the funereal ensemble with black leather gloves, a black and white patterned scarf, and an elegant silver brooch.

Princess Anne

Always one to prioritize practicality in her fashion, Anne also wore her Balmoral Blue Jura Handbag for the somber event. 

The luxurious leather purse, which has been spotted on the princess multiple times in the past, can be found at the gift shop for the Scottish royal estate. It retails for £80.95 (opens in new tab) and functions as both a shoulder or cross-body bag, making it "ideal for the woman on the go." It also includes a "range of zipped pockets" on both its interior and exterior, providing "easy access" to the wearer's "bits and pieces." 

Anne's gift bag purchase from Balmoral has been well received by royal fans, many of whom took to social media to share their reactions.

"LOVE that she wears the purse from the gift shop!” one person wrote, while another commented, "That is so cool how she's wearing a bag from the gift shop at Balmoral." 

Anne completed the look with a pair of her trademark sporty sunglasses - the perfect final touch to shield her eyes from the strong Mediterranean sunlight. 

