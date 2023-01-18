Thrifty Princess Anne uses handbag from Balmoral Castle gift shop and teams the £80 accessory with her trademark 'snazzy sunnies'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne has re-worn a Balmoral Castle gift shop handbag with a pair of her trusty sunglasses, proving once again there's no need to buy new pieces to look royally chic.

The Princess Royal wore the thrifty pieces to the funeral of King Constantine II of Greece, who died aged 82 after a nine-year-reign between 1964 and 1973.

The 74-year-old wore the practical accessories while representing the Royal Family at the funeral of the King Constantine II of Greece earlier this week. She was joined at the memorial service in Athens by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, and Lady Gabriella Windsor, who was reportedly asked to attend on behalf of Prince William.

The Princess Royal looked solemn as she expressed her condolences to the late King's wife, Anne-Marie, with a heartfelt hug and a few words of comfort.

As for her outfit, Princess Anne wore a fitted black coat adorned with fur trim and a pair of high-knee black boots. She accessorized the funereal ensemble with black leather gloves, a black and white patterned scarf, and an elegant silver brooch.

(Image credit: Getty)

Always one to prioritize practicality in her fashion, Anne also wore her Balmoral Blue Jura Handbag for the somber event.

This lovely shoulder or cross-body bag, which is ideal for the woman on the go comes with a wide adjustable shoulder strap for comfort and style. With a range of zipped pockets inside and out for easy access to your bits and pieces.

The luxurious leather purse, which has been spotted on the princess multiple times in the past, can be found at the gift shop for the Scottish royal estate. It retails for £80.95 (opens in new tab) and functions as both a shoulder or cross-body bag, making it "ideal for the woman on the go." It also includes a "range of zipped pockets" on both its interior and exterior, providing "easy access" to the wearer's "bits and pieces."

Anne's gift bag purchase from Balmoral has been well received by royal fans, many of whom took to social media to share their reactions.

"LOVE that she wears the purse from the gift shop!” one person wrote, while another commented, "That is so cool how she's wearing a bag from the gift shop at Balmoral."

Anne completed the look with a pair of her trademark sporty sunglasses - the perfect final touch to shield her eyes from the strong Mediterranean sunlight.