Princess Anne's effortless style strikes again as she pairs chic white coat with interesting navy clutch

The Princess Royal joined the Royal Family as they celebrated Easter at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

On Sunday, the extended Royal Family, including senior working royals and non-working royals, attended an Easter Sunday service in Windsor. The mass was held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire and saw many members of the Royal Family join together for this religious celebration.

The Princess Royal was joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, her son Peter Philips, and her daughter Zara Tindall's family for this royal engagement.

While the Royal Family all looked dressed to the nines, it was Princess Anne's effortless style that truly stole the show. The Princess wore a bright white warm coat with large buttons as the centerpiece of her look.

This warm yet light material was the perfect look for the sunny April morning in Windsor. The Princess was perfectly accessorized with a navy hat, navy gloves, navy heeled shoes, and a navy, blue, and white silk scarf that slightly poked out from underneath her coat collar. This was the perfect color combination and the Princess looked perfectly chic in this effortless look.

Anne also wore a fantastic envelope-style navy suede bag. This clutch-style bag also featured a silver chain which the Princess used to sling the bag over her shoulder and neatly tuck it underneath her arm.

Although this silver metal clashed with the gold flower style brooch the Princess pinned to her coat, the bag was an interesting look for the Princess who typically wears less trendy bags that typically feature leather straps and not delicate chains. This added a lovely subtle glamour to the look and highlighted Princess Anne's effortless style.

Other royals also looked fabulous at this Easter Sunday event. Duchess Sophie delighted in a bold pink coat and gray knee-high boots and Kate Middleton wore an electric blue ensemble. Fans also loved Princess Catherine's deep red nail polish that marks a subtle move away from tradition.