Duchess Sophie hits the hockey pitch in comfy adidas trainers that’ll make you forget about your winter boots

Unlike the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh rarely steps out in trainers but she made an exception for one of her first engagements of 2026. Showcasing her hockey skills in a training session at England Hockey, Sophie needed shoes that were practical, comfy and stylish.

Her trainers of choice ticked all these boxes and whilst they could still count as white trainers, the pops of yellow and pink on the adidas Ultraboost 5 shoes brightened up the grey winter day. The Duchess’s trainers come in various colours - including neutrals - though she loves bringing some fun to her style with vibrant shades like this and the rest of her outfit was black and navy.

Featuring a textile upper and lining, the Ultraboost trainers are known for their cushioning and for being very lightweight. Designed for running, this makes total sense and woman&home’s Health Editor, Grace Walsh, considers them to be one of the best running shoes around right now.

"Whether you're playing hockey or going for a jog, I'd recommend the adidas Ultraboost range for a breathable and comfortable feel and as one of the best running trainers," she says. "Despite being well cushioned, alleviating pressure from the knees and hips, they are lighter in weight than other running shoes, making it feel easier to move."

Like plenty of other activewear pieces, like workout leggings and fleeces, they can also be worn with casual everyday attire as well as for doing sports. In that case, I would usually advise going for a more pared-back colourway like all white or black and white, as these are easier to style with a range of other shades and items.

However, Sophie’s colourful sneakers were a playful alternative and she wasn’t worried about perfect colour-matching whilst she was throwing herself into the hockey session. These trainers were her second pair of shoes for this visit, as she arrived wearing Aquazzurra Manzoni boots.

Falling somewhere between knee-high boots and low ankle boots, they came up relatively high on the leg and were made of black suede. The block heel was incredibly chic and elegant, though it’s no surprise that the Duchess of Edinburgh didn’t fancy keeping these boots on for hockey.

She generally didn’t change the rest of her outfit and wore navy tailored trousers, a collarless black Helmut Lang blazer and a black fitted roll-neck jumper. Sophie added a dainty gold necklace and wore a checked Aquascutum lambswool scarf when she first arrived at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow.

Perhaps because she wanted to avoid this getting in the way, the Duchess removed this when she took to the hockey pitch. The royal spent time with both the women and men’s squads as well as taking part in the session, and she’s been Patron of England Hockey since 2006.

Sophie isn’t the only hockey-loving royal and she’s clearly learnt from past experiences. In 2012, the Princess of Wales took part in a hockey match at St Andrew’s School in Pangbourne whilst still wearing her heeled boots. Although she rose to the challenge magnificently, nowadays trainers are the go-to choice for most sporting engagements.