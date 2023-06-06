Carole Middleton loves this soft-pink snakeskin bag so much she's worn it to multiple events

Carole Middleton's soft-pink snakeskin bag is one of our favorite looks from the mother of the future Queen, here's how to duplicate her look.

The Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, has impeccable style and always looks put together when she's snapped by paps.

There is one particular accessory that we are loving right now - here's how to copy this look.

In other royal news, The two royals ‘affected the most' by Prince Harry and Meghan leaving royal life - and it’s not Prince William and Kate.

From her bright blue dress to her unique snakeskin dress, we can't get enough of Carole Middleton's stylish summer fashion choices. The mother of Catherine Middleton seems to rarely miss the mark and always manages to dress in a demure yet trendy way at every summer event.

Carol looked effortlessly stylish when she attended Wimbledon tennis matches in 2016, and honestly, we are still obsessed with this timeless look. On June 30, 2016, Carole and Michael stepped out in London to view the tennis.

Carole wore a printed dress and a blue blazer for this event and paired this navy ensemble with a soft pink bag and a pair of low heel court shoes in the same hue. We love this versatile handbag and fortunately, there are a number of brands that sell handbags just like the one loved by Carole Middleton. This means you can either splash out on an expensive bag or protect your purse and opt for a less expensive option.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ASOS DESIGN boxy bag with top handle with detachable strap in pink croc (£19.00) $27.00 | ASOS This pink croc faux leather handbag features a top handle strap, a detachable long strap, a zip-top closure, and an internal slip pocket. This handheld bag is the perfect accessory for day or night wear and adds a fun pop of colour to any look.

Mini Cleo Bag, Camel Embossed (£500.00) $500.00| Anine Bing The Mini Cleo Bag is an elegant shoulder bag crafted in croco-embossed 100% leather with a subtle sheen. Featuring our signature ring-lock closure in yellow gold, this soon-to-be heirloom prioritizes functionality and simplicity with an interior zip pocket for increased organization.

Pink Shoulder Bag, (£29.95) $39.95| Josefine Simone x NA-KD This shoulder bag features a non adjustable, non removable handle, a main compartment with a zipper, an inner pocket with a zipper closure and an open inner compartment and a glossy faux crocodile material.

Carole loved this handbag so much that she has worn it on a number of occasions. On June 26, 2013, Carole wore the bag with a bright blue dress featuring the dreamiest frill detailing and flattering tie-waist.

She paired the bag with shoes in the same color. Carole wore the Floret Pointed Toe Court Shoes by the brand LK Bennett which matched the versatile handbag perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This style of handbag is perfect for the summer months and is the perfectly versatile look that can be paired with a number of different outfits, for both morning and nighttime looks.