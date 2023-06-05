The two royals ‘affected the most' by Prince Harry and Meghan leaving royal life - and it’s not Prince William and Kate
An expert has revealed the royals ‘affected the most' by the Sussexes’ departure as working royals in 2020 - and it might surprise some fans
The two royals “affected” the most by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure for the US aren’t Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert.
- Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as working royals in 2020 and it’s been claimed that their decision has “affected” the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh hugely.
- A former royal commentator has suggested that the Sussexes’ decision has led to Prince Edward and Sophie being “recognized” as “key” royals more.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the birthday privilege Princess Lilibet’s never received - though Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to “step back” as working royals shocked fans across the world and was a major moment for the Royal Family. Since settling in their Santa Barbara home, Prince Harry and Meghan have got candid about their experience of royal life. Their absence has also seen working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family step up more than ever to support firstly the late Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles.
Amid ongoing rumors that His Majesty could wish to “streamline” the monarchy, the small group of royals who undertake engagements are especially important. Now the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has shared which royals’ lives she feels were impacted “more than anyone else” when Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK.
Opening up to OK!, Jennie expressed her belief that Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their responsibilities have become more “recognized” ever since.
"Arguably, the departure of Harry and Meghan has affected the lives of Edward and Sophie more than anyone else,” she claimed. "They have always done their fair share of royal engagements, but now, as Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, they are recognized as senior and key members of the royal family.”
In March this year King Charles bestowed the significant title of Duke of Edinburgh upon his brother. This prestigious title was formerly held by the late Prince Philip, suggesting a huge amount of trust felt by King Charles towards Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.
Jennie put forward the idea that given the couple’s children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex are older than Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this gives the Edinburgh’s more availability for royal engagements.
"Their children are older than William and Catherine’s, so they don’t feel quite the same pressures to be home with their kids,” the royal expert speculated. “They really are playing a central role in the new, slimmed down royal family.”
Prince Edward and Sophie have been noticed by fans more than ever in recent years, playing a huge diplomatic role and advocating for causes close to their hearts. They undertook a pre-Jubilee Tour of the Caribbean in 2022, just like Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie became the first royal to ever visit Iraq last month and Prince Edward has paid a visit to Germany. The couple also featured prominently at the coronation and appeared in the procession, on the Buckingham Palace balcony and in the group portrait.
Duchess Sophie previously explained to The Sunday Times magazine after Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure that she’s as busy as she’s ever been, but that perhaps this is being spotted more now.
“There are only so many hours in the day,” she said. “People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been.”
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
