'I can’t possibly use dating apps' - Vanessa Feltz reveals why finding love online is off limits

We love Vanessa Feltz for her honesty about all aspects of life, but particularly when it comes to the challenges of finding love.

The presenter is open about hoping to find her very own "Prince Charming," but has expressed difficulty in being able to find her special person.

One particular barrier for the 63-year-old is that she "can't possibly" use dating apps. Speaking exclusively to woman&home on the red carpet while attending the Cirque du Soleil VIP premiere at the Royal Albert Hall, the star explained the reason why.

"I can't, I'll end up in the papers straight away," she tells us, adding, "I can't possibly, can you imagine?" Vehemently, she backs this up with a resounding, "Definitely not."

The presenter's show, Vanessa, airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 2pm, and she says her "dream guest" would be her very own "Prince Charming," but just doesn't know where to find him.

With her usual brand of down-to-earth humour, Vanessa asks us on the red carpet, "Can you suggest anyone? Can you fix me up with anyone, your grandpa? Your great-grandpa?"

While she remains on the lookout for love, Vanessa did share that she's very much enjoying single nights out with one of her "best friends," Ruth Langsford.

Not willing to disclose where their single ladies' nights out take place, the presenter says, "I can't tell you where, but we always have a great time - also with Lizzie Cundy, because she's great company and makes a perfect occasion."

Vanessa was previously married to orthopaedic surgeon Michael Kurer. The pair married in 1985 and divorced in 2000 - they share grown-up daughters, Saskia and Allegra.

She later entered into a long-term relationship with singer Ben Ofoedu, who was 10 years younger than herself, and the couple were together for 16 years until reports of Ben's alleged infidelity came to light in 2023.

Speaking on This Morning in the aftermath of her split from Ben, Vanessa appeared visibly upset.

Saying she was "heartbroken," the presenter shared, "I can't sleep, but it's not like I'm a stranger to this stuff, I've already had a horrible divorce, so it's quite familiar, this awful feeling."

She explained how difficult it was that everybody knew her private business, revealing she'd rather have kept it out of the spotlight but had no choice in the matter.

"My relationship was always fascinating to people," she says, continuing, "I was older, he was younger, we were different, but I was wishing people wouldn't find out for a while longer."

In a previous conversation with woman&home about what she's looking for in a new partner and referencing her relationship with Ben, Vanessa told us, "I've tried younger and that wasn't a great success."

On finding love she added, "It's not easy, it really isn't easy, but I'm not giving up. I can't give up, can I?"

Vanessa airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 2pm.