'I can’t possibly use dating apps' - Vanessa Feltz reveals why finding love online is off limits

She's on the lookout for that elusive 'Prince Charming,' but there's potential barriers to finding her special person

Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News
Vanessa Feltz attends the Cirque du Soleil &quot;OVO&quot; VIP premiere at Royal Albert Hall
(Image credit: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

We love Vanessa Feltz for her honesty about all aspects of life, but particularly when it comes to the challenges of finding love.

The presenter is open about hoping to find her very own "Prince Charming," but has expressed difficulty in being able to find her special person.

Vanessa Feltz attends the &quot;Ella McCay&quot; UK Special Screening at Picturehouse Central

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Vanessa was previously married to orthopaedic surgeon Michael Kurer. The pair married in 1985 and divorced in 2000 - they share grown-up daughters, Saskia and Allegra.

She later entered into a long-term relationship with singer Ben Ofoedu, who was 10 years younger than herself, and the couple were together for 16 years until reports of Ben's alleged infidelity came to light in 2023.

Speaking on This Morning in the aftermath of her split from Ben, Vanessa appeared visibly upset.

Saying she was "heartbroken," the presenter shared, "I can't sleep, but it's not like I'm a stranger to this stuff, I've already had a horrible divorce, so it's quite familiar, this awful feeling."

She explained how difficult it was that everybody knew her private business, revealing she'd rather have kept it out of the spotlight but had no choice in the matter.

"My relationship was always fascinating to people," she says, continuing, "I was older, he was younger, we were different, but I was wishing people wouldn't find out for a while longer."

In a previous conversation with woman&home about what she's looking for in a new partner and referencing her relationship with Ben, Vanessa told us, "I've tried younger and that wasn't a great success."

On finding love she added, "It's not easy, it really isn't easy, but I'm not giving up. I can't give up, can I?"

Vanessa airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 2pm.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.