‘I love the apps, I was so against them at first’ - Denise Van Outen on dating after relationship disappointments

Denise Van Outen is known for being very down-to-earth and open. Her TV presenting style has always consisted of not holding back, and it's her warmth while maintaining honesty that's earned her an army of fans.

It's therefore unsurprising that the star has extended the same level of being candid into being brutally truthful about the challenges of relationships that have ended, and dating as an older woman.

The 51-year-old has had two high profile relationships in her life, and dated other men in between. She was famously engaged to Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay when they were together between 1998–2001.

She later met theatre star Lee Mead when she was a judge on reality talent show Any Dream Will Do, and he was a contestant. Lee won the competition which landed him the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

They married in 2009 and split in 2013 - they share 15-year-old daughter Betsy together. In conversation with OK! magazine, Denise reflects on her previous relationships, admitting she once used to "wallow in break-ups for too long."

She adds, "But in hindsight, those experiences led to something better." She hopes her daughter won't react the same way if she's ever in the same position.

Speaking about Betsy, Denise says, "I always say to her, I hope that one day, God forbid, when she gets her heart broken, I'll go, 'Don't sit there crying, do something. Take yourself out of that situation.'"

Currently single, Denise has also spoken about changed her mind over dating apps.

(Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The star once told The Telegraph that dating apps were off limits because of her level of fame, adding that she preferred to meet potential partners "the old fashioned way."

However, she's now performed an about-turn and is enthusiastically using them to date. "I love the apps - I was so against them at first, but then I joined Raya a couple of years ago," she explains.

She shares that it was long-time friend Louise Redknapp who changed her mind about using apps to meet people. Also, with Raya being only for celebrities and very private, it takes away the worry that fame would prevent her being able to use the "regular" dating sites.

Denise says, "I realised it's really fun. I've made a couple of male friends. I even set one up with one of my friends."

The presenter will continue to take a relaxed approach to using the apps and dating - she's currently got Raya on pause to focus on professional commitments.

"I’m not fussed either way now," she told The Sun about being in a relationship. Denise continues, "Isn’t it nice to actually just be loving life and not feel pressured to have to be in a relationship or be with someone? I’ve learned to be on my own and be content."

Age has certainly had an impact on the way Denise approaches relationships, as she reveals, "I’m trying to keep a really positive outlook on it and just have an open heart. I think that comes with being older and a maturity of being happy in my own company."

"I’ve also realised I’ve got a lot of friends," she concludes.