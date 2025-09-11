'I've tried younger and that wasn't a great success' - Vanessa Feltz is on the look out for an older 'Prince Charming'

It was an exciting evening at the National Television Awards on September 10, with many of our favourite stars glittering on the red carpet as they arrived for the prestigious event.

Davina McCall dazzled in a striking sequin mini dress, while Alison Hammond turned heads in a feather-trimmed evening gown.

Also adorned with sequins, Vanessa Feltz's pretty blue, strapless gown was another eye catching choice - and hopefully it will nab the presenter a man, as she admitted she's looking for love.

Chatting to woman&home as she graced the red carpet, Vanessa didn't hold back in revealing just what she's looking for in a potential partner, and it's a very relatable list of requirements.

"There must be a Prince Charming out there," she said, before suggesting she's on the lookout for someone a little older. "An older one, maybe Prince Charming's grandpa," she added, by way of an explanation.

When questioned further about the particular age group she was looking for in a romantic partner, Vanessa was her usual refreshingly honest self. "I've tried younger and that wasn't a great success," she said candidly.

(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty)

Offering a list of qualities in a man that come top of her list of requirements, Vanessa didn't hold back - and it's very down to earth.

"Good fun, a bit sexy, a bit sassy, and with a bit of something about them," the star says are what she really wants in the Prince Charming she's hoping to find.

"I don't think I'm that demanding," she said of her preferences, although she did circle back to age requirements and suggest that, although she wanted an older man instead of a younger suitor, they couldn't be too old.

"Older men, the ones I've seen, they honestly look as though they're already dead," she said, adding, "You'd really think they'd been dug up that morning."

It's not easy, it really isn't easy," she said, continuing defiantly, "But I'm not giving up. I can't give up, can I?"

Absolutely not, we agree that Vanessa should not give up on her Prince Charming quest, if finding a relationship is something she really wants.