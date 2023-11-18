Tyra Banks' best-ever fashion moments, from bold colour blocking to showstopping red carpet gowns

If you're a fan of bold, colourful style, then Tyra Banks' best looks are the right fit for you. The model and presenter has had plenty of fun with fashion during her impressive career and has stepped out in an array of stunning outfits during her decades in the spotlight - including shimmering partywear and sweeping red-carpet gowns.

Banks first rose to attention as a teenage model, and from the early 1990s, she started to walk the catwalks of high-end global brands - including multiple Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows and graced the pages of some of the world's top magazines. In 1996, she became the first Black woman to be pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's iconic 'swimsuit' issue. By the turn of the millennium she had reached 'supermodel' status in the fashion industry.

The star then made a successful move into the TV world in the early 2000s. She famously appeared in America's Next Top Model and launched The Tyra Banks Show - winning an Emmy Award for the latter. Other notable moments on the small screen include being the host of three seasons of Dancing With The Stars.

All of which has given Banks plenty of opportunity to showcase her impressive personal style. The star embraces every opportunity to dress up - and keeps things sartorially interesting with a mix of fabrics, silhouettes, hemlines and statement accessories. She isn't afraid of a print or eye-catching accessory and is proof that more is more when it comes to head-turning style.

Tyra Banks' best looks

1. The chic black blazer

There's nothing like a chic black blazer jacket to immediately smarten up your look. Banks wore one, with rolled-up sleeves, to the TIME100 Summit 2022 in New York. She paired the handy item, crucial for any capsule wardrobe, with a brown top, skinny blue jeans, a pair of nude heels a black leather baker boy hat.

2. The slouchy red minidress

Banks was already making a name for herself in the modelling world when she attended the film premiere of Panther in Los Angeles in 1995. The star was pictured looking effortlessly glam in a slouchy short-sleeved red mini dress. Giving us a masterclass in how to wear red, she finished off the look with minimal jewellery and dewy make-up .

3. The satin red jumpsuit

Banks used her role as host of TV host Dancing With the Stars as an opportunity to have a lot of fun with fashion, with her outfits often taking centre stage. During the 2020 series, the presenter wowed in a strappy satin red jumpsuit, which featured a gold high-necked 'top' over the upper half of the outfit. She finished off the ensemble with slicked-back locks and metallic heels.

4. Her multicoloured Dancing with the Stars gown

Looking every bit the style princess, Banks stunned on arrival at the Dancing With The Stars finale in 2020. Her one-shouldered sweeping floor-length gown featured a beautiful multicoloured design and voluminous skirt. She completed the showstopping look with 'halo' headwear.

5. Her 90s lacy slip dress

Banks wowed at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 1996. For the star-studded event, the model wore a form-fitting nude slip dress, featuring spaghetti straps and black lacy detailing. She finished off the stylish look with strappy black heels.

6. The bold trouser suit

We love a bold, bright colour - and so does Banks. The star looked incredible in a pink and red trouser suit to host the season premiere of Dancing With The Stars in 2020. This outfit was all about the semi-hidden details - the statement silver jewellery underneath her fuschia blazer, and pink heels peeping through her elegant front-split trousers. A brilliant example of dopamine dressing.

7. The sparkly blue jumpsuit

Who says that the best eveningwear requires showing off lots of skin? Banks proves that you can still make an impact in a long-sleeved jumpsuit - she wore a sparkly, cobalt blue number, featuring extra sweeping fabric, to host Dancing With The Stars in 2021. Her stunning ensemble was finished off with a bouncy blow dry .

8. *That* ruffled green gown

Banks turned heads while hosting Dancing With The Stars in 2020 in a breathtaking green gown. There was a lot to take in with her citrus-hued frock - it featured voluminous sleeves, ruffled detailing throughout, a plunging neckline and a generous thigh split. She finished off the breathtaking ensemble with a pair of bright yellow heels. It's not a look for everyone, but it's certainly one that will stay in our minds for years to come.

9. The jungle print dress that gives serious JLo vibes

There is also plenty of space in Banks' wardrobe for a striking pattern. The star stepped out in a tropical green and yellow print dress to host Dancing With The Stars in 2020, which featured a plunging neckline and billowing long sleeves. She finished off the chic look with a high ponytail and silver drop-down earrings. This distinctive dress paid homage to one of Jennifer Lopez's best looks, her iconic Versace gown. Banks acknowledged the similarities, adding that her frock was made from chiffon Versace scarves.

10. The brown trouser suit

Banks pulled out all the stops for her outfit to attend the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. The star wore a brown trouser suit, featuring a blazer jacket that revealed a black bralet below and a pair of smart straight-legged trousers. She accessorized with a white wide-brimmed hat and snakeskin clutch bag.

11. The oh-so-chic one-sleeved LBD

Every wardrobe needs an LBD - also known as a 'little black dress'. Banks opted for one at a party to celebrate Sports Illustrated's 'swimsuit Issue' in New York in 2019. The one-sleeved form-fitting frock featured a short hemline, which she balanced with sheer black tights and boots.

12. The ultimate form-fitting gown

Banks is famous for her curves - and the dress she wore to the launch event of Sports Illustrated's 'swimsuit' issue in New York in 2018 highlighted her jaw-dropping figure. The form-fitting nude and black stripey gown featured a pattern that resembled an hourglass silhouette. The star finished off her look with sleek locks and glowy make-up.

13. The sheer lacy midi dress

As she has shown time and again over the years, Banks is certainly not afraid to make a sartorial statement. The model looked incredible as she stepped out in a black lacy sheer dress - over a strappy leotard - to attend a screening of Black Panther in New York in 2018. She finished off her look with dramatic smokey eye make-up.

14. Laid black yellow-and-black

Banks embraces stylish laid-back style when the occasion requires. The star wore an all-black ensemble, featuring a blazer with a top, trousers and trainers, at an event at the Tribeca Festival in New York in 2022. However, she brightened up the look with some clever additional accessories - including a lemon yellow beret hat and a watch in a matching shade.

15. The vampy black cocktail dress

When you're in need of a chic evening outfit, you can't go wrong with an LBD - or 'little black dress'. Banks wore a knee-length frock to a party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sports Illustrated's 'swimsuit' issue in 2014 in Hollywood, California. The lingerie-inspired design featured pretty lacy detailing. She finished off the look with a voluminous 'beehive' hairstyle and black heels.

16. The lace-kimono frock

The model is a master when it comes to mixing fabrics and hemlines for dramatic impact. This look from the 2007 Grammys is timeless and wouldn't be out of place on the red carpet today. The floral kimono style dress is both elegant and sexy, with a front-slit hem and deep V, revealing a black lace underskirt.

17. The check trouser suit

Banks meant business at the Annual American Influencer Awards in Hollywood, California in 2019. The star wore a 1980's-style power suit, which comprised of a blazer draped over her shoulders and slim-fit tailored trousers. She finished off the look with a black bralet and perspex heels.

18. The all-pink ensemble

The Barbiecore aesthetic was big in 2023, but Banks channelled the look to perfection back in 2018. The model looked incredible in a head-to-toe pink look at the premiere of Life Size 2 in Hollywood, California in 2018. She wore a fuchsia minidress with a connecting cape and put her best foot forward with a pair of brushed velvet heeled thigh-high boots.

19. The halterneck top

Banks understood the powers of a 'nice' top and trousers for a night out to attend an event in Los Angeles, California in 2004. Here, the model wore a satin blue halterneck with a pair of tailored black trousers. She finished off the cool ensemble with curly locks and strappy black heels.

20. The versatile leopard print wrap dress

As any fans of the ubiquitous cut know, wrap dresses are one of the best dresses to hide a tummy, as they skim over the stomach while gently drawing attention to the bust. We love this number from Tyra Banks which she wore in 2018 while visiting 'Extra' in Hollywood which also has a thigh-high slit which further emphasises her enviable curves. She completed the look with a simple strappy sandal.

21. The PVC dress

Banks' wardrobe makes a strong case for how having fun with fabrics can really elevate your style. At a party for the second season of America's Next Top Model in Hollywood, California, she stunned in a plunging, skin-tight orange PVC gown. She accessorised with curly locks, layered silver jewellery and metallic heels.

22. The long black gown

The LBD - or 'little black dress - gets a lot of hype, but Banks knows the powers of a long black gown for making a style statement. The star wore such a design, with cool asymmetric neckline, to the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 1996. She finished off the look with a berry red lip and blue eyeshadow, as well as a gold cuff on her arm.

23. The pink pussy-bow midi dress

Banks looked chic yet classy in this peach ensemble at an event in Beverly Hills in 2017. The star looked elegant in a dusky pink long-sleeved midi dress, featuring a pussy-bow neckline, lacy detailing and a corseted top. She finished off the look with hoop earrings, a pink lip and gold heels.

24. The grey pencil skirt

The grey pencil skirt isn't just for the office as Banks demonstrated in the understated outfit she wore to the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Carlsbad, California in 2009. She elevated the look from business casual to red-carpet glam by pairing it with a monochrome long-sleeved top, black open-toe heels and a sleek bob.

25. The floral trouser suit

Banks proved that tailoring needn't be boring with this white trouser suit, which meshes sharp tailoring with fun floral details. She paired the striking 2017 look with smokey eye make-up and a purple shirt.

26. The red cut-out dress

Everyone should have at least one red dress in their arsenal - and we're still taking style notes from this elegant 90s catwalk look from Banks. Banks stunned in the eye-catching hue at a presentation for fashion brand Donna Karan in Beverly Hills in 1992. Her simple floor-length dress featured a high neckline and cut-out detailing at the back.

27. The gold minidress

Banks struck gold with her sparkly frock on the red carpet arriving at the first season of America's Got Talent in 2006. The star's sequinned short-sleeved design featured a plunging neckline, with a sheer black panel. She finished off the eye-catching number with smokey eye make-up and sparkly heels.

28. The printed slip dress

The slip dress was a popular 1990s trend - but it's since evolved into a timeless style. Despite Banks wearing this red maxi dress to the Grammys in 1997, this timeless frock would still work well today with adapted styling. The geometric print injects a bit of interest into the simple silhouette.

29. The silky silver gown

Banks stunned at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2006. The star ramped up the glamour in a silky silver floor-length gown featuring a plunging neckline and sparkly detailing on the shoulders and waist. She finished off the elegant ensemble with a seek up-do, silver jewellery and a satin-finish clutch - which makes one of the best evening bags .

30. The sparkly midi dress

Never one to shy away from a sparkle, Banks let her dress do the talking at the GQ Men of The Year Awards in New York in 1998. The model shimmered in a silver form-fitting mididress, featuring spaghetti straps, and finished off her look with strappy silver heels and her hair clipped back at the sides.

31. The dramatic cape top

Another example of Banks' keen eye for sharp, dramatic tailoring, we love this sleeveless cape blazer she wore to a Cosmopolitan event in 2016. She accessorised with a simple black choker necklace and tousled waves, taking the look from boardroom-cool to vampy-chic.

32. The YSL runway look we'll never forget

While Banks is no stranger to storming the runway in some of the world's most coveted designer's latest collection, this look from YSL's AW 1992/1993 collection will be forever emblazoned in our memory. The chic black dress, stacked jewels around her neck and distinctive headpiece were one of the most memorable looks from Paris Fashion Week that year and we could still happily return to the ready-to-wear look now.