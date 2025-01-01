The Traitors is back, and so are Claudia Winkleman’s incredible outfits – we love her gothic velvet jacket and lacy shirt

With the new year comes a new season of BBC’s The Traitors, the epic, engrossing game of deception and deceit that has established itself as must-see TV.

With season three debuting tonight – and don’t worry if you missed it, you can find out how to watch the show from anywhere to catch up - we met a whole new cast of hopeful Faithfuls and Traitors alike – and, of course, we saw the return of the permanently-tanned, permanently-fringed Claudia Winkleman presiding over it all.

While everyone switches into the show to be captivated by the twists, turns and trusts being shattered, it’s fair to say viewers are almost as Faithful to Claudia’s iconic outfits as they are the show itself.

And this includes *those* red gloves - which made a return.

During the first tense vote - which sees the contestants try to pick out their first Traitor - Claudia turned up in a striking black velvet smoking jacket.

Playing with texture - and mixing a menswear silhouette with something ultra feminine and vampy - Claudia paired the classic jacket with a satin, lacy shirt.

The statement shirt came with dramatic bell sleeves.

Now the Traitors is back, we can expect plenty more memorable looks from Claudia.

woman&home editor, Kerrie Hughes, previously spoke with stylist Sinead Mckeefry, about how she's turned Claudia's looks into an iconic part of the show.

"The thought I'm inspiring people to be a bit creative themselves, and to think, actually, we're all really good at just putting on that black jumper and black jeans every day and running out the house."

"To know people are stopping and thinking about what they're wearing, and it's making them feel good - that means so much to me."