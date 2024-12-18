When does The Traitors season 3 start and will there be a season 4? Everything we know ahead of the brand new series

The Traitors season 3 is looming on the horizon, and we can't wait to see if a traitor will triumph over the Faithfuls - and of course, get style inspiration from Claudia Winkleman.

The Traitors season 3 isn't only definitely happening - it's already finished filming and ready to hit our screens imminently. That can only mean one thing - clear space in your viewing schedule for the ensuing tears, tantrums and trust issues you'll have while watching the show. Mix this with a dash of shouting at your TV and wanting every single one of Claudia Winkleman's outfits, and you're all set for the new series.

The show is a simple formula that packs the biggest addictive viewing punch - a group of strangers pitted against one another in a beautiful castle, backstabbing one another in a bid to win cash, all with some hilarious tasks thrown in. It's basically I'm A Celebrity meets Reservoir Dogs, but with members of the public. Let's forge ahead and reveal everything we know about the upcoming season, answering all your burning questions about it.

When does The Traitors season 3 start?

The Traitors season 3 starts on Wednesday January 1, 2025 at 8pm - what a way to begin the new year!

The second episode will air at 8pm on Thursday January 2, and moving forwards, remaining episodes will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at the slightly later time of 9pm. All episodes will air simultaneously on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and all will be available on BBC iPlayer to catch up if you miss any.

News of the season 3 release date was unveiled on The Traitors official Instagram account. A short video saw a cloaked figure walking up the infamous castle steps before looking skywards - the night sky becomes alight with fireworks and the words 'new years day' appear within the dazzling lights. The scene then cuts to the ever-gothic Claudia, who simply says, "Start the new year with a bang."

A post shared by The Traitors UK (@thetraitorsbbcuk) A photo posted by on

Where is The Traitors season 3 filmed?

The third outing of The Traitors was filmed in the same location as the first two seasons; Ardross Castle, located just over half an hour away from the city of Inverness in Scotland. Found near the town of Alness, Ardross Castle began life as a hunting lodge back in the 1700s, although the castle you see today on the site wasn't built until 1848.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Constructed in the traditional baronial style, the castle and grounds passed through different owners until the estate was broken up and sold in 1937. However, in 1983 the McTaggart family purchased the estate and set about restoring and renovating the castle and gardens. Ardross Castle is now available for private hire for weddings and functions, and for photoshoots and filming.

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge)

Although the castle isn't a hotel and can't accommodate individuals wanting to stay overnight, small groups visiting for an event can stay at the site. For exclusive wedding hire, accommodation for up to 41 guests for two nights is included, and further nights can be added subject to availability.

Tour parties and individual guests aren't permitted on the grounds or in the castle due to it being privately owned. It's believed contestants on the show don't sleep at the castle, instead staying at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Inverness, which is around 45 minutes from Ardross Castle. They are driven back to the hotel for breakfast each morning, where they find out who has been 'murdered.'

Will there be a traitors season 4?

Good news ahead - The Traitors season 4 is definitely happening, and has already been greenlit by the BBC.

Speaking of the fourth season and the upcoming 2025 celebrity version of the series, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says, "The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level. It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Llara Plaza)

Mike Cotton, Executive Producer for The Traitors adds, “We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game. Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with Series 4 also confirmed too. There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear."