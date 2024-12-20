How to watch The Traitors season 3 from anywhere - and how to stream seasons 1 and 2

Fans of The Traitors rejoice, because the time for season 3 is fast approaching - and there's no need to miss a single moment, as we share how to watch the epic show from anywhere.

It's time for the most highly anticipated reality TV show of the year to return, and The Traitors season 3 is ready to feast your eyes upon. Never before has a show had viewers so gripped and invested - and given them so many trust issues. With scheming and admirably calculated moves to win the cash prize around every corner, you're likely to lose count of how many times you gasp or shout at the screen while watching the series.

Let's not forget the other reason The Traitors is so addictive - it wouldn't be the show it is without the gothic enigma that is Claudia Winkleman presiding over events. We are certainly Faithful to lusting after the star's Traitors outfits, while the iconic Claudia Winkleman fringe could have a show if its own and we'd still watch. With season 3 here, we don't want you to miss a moment of the action, and you don't have to. Here's how to watch The Traitors season 3 from anywhere.

How to watch The Traitors season 3 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch The Traitors season 3, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the first episode when it airs on Wednesday January 1, 2025 at 8pm. The second episode will air at 8pm on Thursday January 2, and moving forwards, remaining episodes will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at the slightly later time of 9pm.

All episodes will air simultaneously on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and all will be available on BBC iPlayer to catch up if you miss any. BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.

How to watch The Traitors season 3 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Traitors season 3 begins but don't want to wait a single moment to see if a traitor triumphs over the Faithfuls, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each and every episode on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to The Traitors even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch The Traitors on BBC iPlayer.

How to stream The Traitors UK season 1 and 2

In the UK, seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors are available in their entirety for your viewing pleasure on BBC iPlayer. As we outlined previously, BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an account and watch every glorious moment of the show so far.

How to stream The Traitors UK season 1 and 2 in the US

In the US, The Traitors UK season 1 and 2 are available on streaming service Peacock, with both seasons available in full. If you're a Brit who happens to be in the US and want to watch the show while you're away from your usual TV set up, you can watch both seasons online on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to stream The Traitors season 1 and 2 in Canada

In Canada, seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors UK are available on the streaming service Crave. Subscriptions begin at $9.99 per month with your first three months half price for a basic plan. For a premium plan that includes no ads, 4K and downloadable shows, the price is $19.99 per month.

How to stream The Traitors UK season 1 and 2 in Australia

For Australians wanting to watch The Traitors UK season 1 and 2, they can both be found in full and for free on Network 10's streaming service, 10Play. If you're a Brit who finds yourself in Australia and wanting to watch the show from there, you can watch episodes on BBC iPlayer using a VPN instead, such as NordVPN.