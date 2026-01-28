Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson reunite on screen for crime drama, 37 years after sitcom debut

They're known to so many as legends of the 90s sitcom scene, and 37 years after their Birds of a Feather debut, Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson have reunited on screen.

However, in a departure from the work they're known for, the pair appeared in an episode of Channel 5 cosy crime drama, The Good Ship Murder.

The series stars former X-Factor winner Shayne Ward as ex-police detective Jack Grayling, following his dream of becoming a cruise ship cabaret singer.

However, his previous job role keeps coming back to haunt him when he ends up being involved in investigating a series of murders on board the ship alongside First Officer Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley.)

During season 3, episode 5 of the show that aired on Tuesday, January 27, Lesley and Linda took the guest roles of widows, Tilly and Elsa, supporting each other on the cruise after the death of their husbands.

Their ship docks in Cape Verde and the widowed ladies join a group taking a trip to a local shrine to pay tribute to lost loved ones.

Tilly (Lesley Joseph) is later found murdered, and Jack and Kate are on the case to investigate and find clues to the killer's identity.

It was a bittersweet moment to see Lesley and Linda back on our TV screens together, without their very good friend Pauline Quirke, who is suffering from dementia and now no longer able to continue acting.

The trio took the nation by storm when they took the lead roles in British sitcom Birds of a Feather, which first aired on BBC One in 1989, completing its run on the channel in 1998.

Following sisters Sharon and Tracey and their neighbour, Dorien, the show was later revived on ITV and ran between 2014 and 2020. With millions of dedicated fans, the series has cemented itself as comedy classic.

Actor Shayne Ward appeared on Lorraine to chat to host Lorraine Kelly about Linda and Lesley's guest appearance on The Good Ship Murder.

He had nothing but praise for the duo, saying, "They were wonderful, and absolute comedic geniuses."

Referencing the couple appearing together and the notable absence of Pauline Quirke, Shayne added, "We're so blessed to have Lesley and Linda, and a big shout out to Pauline."

Pauline, 66, was diagnosed with dementia in 2021. Although her husband, Steve Sheen and son, Charlie, like to maintain privacy about her condition, they did offer an update in November 2025.

Steve told BBC Breakfast he didn't know which stage Pauline was at in her dementia journey, saying, "We don't know. She's still funny. She's talking. She's happy."

Charlie added, "And that's the problem, no one tells you. My mum knows exactly who we are. Every time she sees all of us, she smiles, laughs, says 'I love you', says 'hello'."

The Good Ship Murder airs on Tuesdays at 9pm, and all 3 seasons are available to watch on catch-up service, 5.