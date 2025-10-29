Pauline Quirke's dementia 'has gathered pace' as Birds of a Feather cast offer sad update on her condition

Actress Pauline Quirke was sadly diagnosed with dementia in 2021. However, she chose not to reveal her condition to the public until January this year, when an announcement was made by her husband, Steve Sheen.

The Birds of a Feather actress is 65 years old, and when a person develops dementia before the age of 65, this is referred to as "young-onset dementia". Sadly, presenter Fiona Phillips has been similarly diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.

Dementia isn't a single disease, but a term labelling the symptoms that occur when brain function declines. Sadly, it appears that Pauline's condition has progressed, as her former castmates offer an update on her health.

In conversation Bella magazine at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, Lesley Joseph, 80, revealed Pauline is "not okay now".

In Birds of a Feather, which began a long run in 1989, Pauline stars as Sharon, and Linda Robson portrays her sister, Tracey. The pair bond after their husbands are arrested and imprisoned for armed robbery. Lesley Joseph stars as their neighbour, Dorien.

Lesley shares, "Pauline is not too well after being diagnosed with dementia a while ago. She's not okay now. I haven't had time, but I'm going to go up and see her next week."

(Image credit: Bang Media International/Alamy)

According to the Daily Mail, Birds of a Feather co-writer Maurice Gran also offered insight into Pauline's condition earlier this year. "Pauline was experiencing trouble recognising her own family members. Since the diagnosis, her condition has gathered pace," he said.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She's still only 65 so your heart goes out to her," he added, continuing, "initially, she felt she was beginning to lose her grip. Now, we understand she struggles to identify members of her own family."

The publication also reports that speaking during an episode of the Loose Women Podcast, Just Between Us, Linda Robson also shared some words about her friend's condition - the pair have known each other since they were just 10 years old.

Linda said that Pauline's son, Charlie, had called her with some news. "Sometimes she has down days, but at the moment she's quite up about everything," she reveals, although she doesn't like to talk often about her friend's illness.

Charlie had called because Pauline had said something quite profound. "They said they got really excited when she said 'Where's my mate Linda Robson?'" Linda added, concluding, "I got quite emotional when he told me."

When Pauline's husband, Steve, made the announcement of her dementia, he said in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA)."

Referencing the academy the actress founded, Steve concluded it had "touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people's progression and interest in the arts and enhanced their self-confidence".