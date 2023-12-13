Kelly Clarkson's best looks, from sparkly stage-worthy suits to ruffled red carpet gowns

As someone who knows how to put on a great performance, it's unsurprising that Kelly Clarkson's best looks are of the show-stopping kind. The singer has frequently belted her heart out on stage and posed on the red carpet in her trademark feminine style, which features swathes of eye-catching ruffles, sequins and florals.

Many will be familiar with the very beginning of Clarkson's career, having watched her rise to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002 and achieving a number one hit with the song 'A Moment Like This'. Since then, she has released ten albums, has received three MTV Video Music Awards, three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, and has had 11 top-ten singles in the US as well as nine top-ten singles in the UK to her name.

Clarkson - who is a mother to two children - has also notably dabbled in the world of TV. The star appeared as a coach on several seasons of The Voice, with three of her protégées going on to triumph, and co-hosted the American Song Contest. Since 2019, she has fronted her own successful daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, for which she has earned two Emmy Awards

As such, Clarkson has delighted a variety of audiences over the years with her glamorous ensembles. The pop princess has a number of go-to wardrobe favourites for when she steps out into the spotlight - including all-black looks, mid-length hemlines and metallic detailing. However, she isn't afraid to mix things up on occasion, with sweeping gowns and sharp tailoring.

Kelly Clarkson's best looks

1. The T-shirt and midi skirt combo

Clarkson hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023 in a perfect cool smart-casual look. The star tucked a printed white T-shirt into a silky charcoal grey midi skirt, which she accessorised with a black leather belt and black platform-heeled sandals. She wore her hair wavy and added dewy make-up.

2. The sweeping black gown

Clarkson stunned at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, which she hosted, in a sweeping black gown. The floor-length design, by Christian Siriano, featured an asymmetric neckline with silver studs, a leather belt and a thigh split. She accessorised with a sparkly clutch bag, a coral red lip and strappy black heels with silver studs.

3. The embroidered Grammys dress

All eyes were on Clarkson at the Grammy Awards in New York in 2018. The singer dazzled on the red carpet in a black Christian Siriano floor-length dress, which featured elegant gold embroidered detailing and dramatic fringed sleeves. She finished off the ensemble with a relaxed up-do and minimal gold jewellery.

4. The blue sequinned mini dress

Clarkson sparkled in a blue sequinned long-sleeved mini-dress at the filming of the American Song Contest in Universal City, California in 2022. The star accessorised the eye-catching look with black tights as well as black heeled boots, and wore her glossy locks wavy.

5. The sparkly gold trouser suit

In a particularly show-stopping look, Clarkson shone in gold sequins on stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The singer wowed in a sparkling tailored number, featuring chic black detailing, by Christian Siriano. She accessorised the stunning blazer and wide-legged trousers with a glamorous bouncy blow-dry.

6. The blue denim midi dress

Clarkson exuded cool chic on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023 in one of the most versatile midi dress styles. The star wowed in a button-through blue wash denim shirt midi dress, which she cinched in at the waist with a black belt. She finished off the relaxed ensemble with black platform heels, glowy make-up and wavy locks.

7. The black tuxedo-dress look

Looking every bit the pop star, Clarkson stepped on stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in a tuxedo-inspired ensemble. The star paired an oversized blazer with a pair of thigh-high black leather boots and pulled the outfit all together with a matching sheer lacy black top, gloves and tights.

8. The zip-through black mini dress

Every capsule wardrobe needs at least one LBD - or little black dress. In Clarkston's case, she has several. We love this long-sleeved zip-through number that she wore to film the American Song Contest semi-finals in Universal City, California in 2022. She accessorised with smokey eye make-up and silver hoop earrings, as well as black tights and heeled boots.

9. The shiny gold maxi dress

Clarkson shone in gold outside the American Song Contest in Universal City, California in 2022. The singer wore a long-sleeved metallic maxi dress, which featured cut-out detailing around the neckline, puff sleeves and a belted waist. She accessorised with glowy make-up and gold platform heels.

10. The one-shouldered black gown

Since the beginning of her showbiz career, Clarkson has clearly understood the power of a well-chosen dress. The star stepped out in a classic one-shouldered black frock during the first season of American Idol - which she won - in Los Angeles in 2002. It featured elegant sheer detailing and a form-fitting silhouette.

11. The red ruffled gown

Clarkson turned heads in a stunning red gown at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. The star wore a short-sleeved ruffled number by Needle & Thread to collect The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 award for The Kelly Clarkson Show. She finished off the beautiful ensemble with an elegant up-do.

12. The shimmery black and gold frock

All eyes were on Clarkson as she hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023 in a stylish black and gold look. The star's short-sleeved dress featured a plain upper half, offset by an eye-catching metallic skirt. She finished off the shimmering ensemble with gold hoop earrings and black platform heels.

13. The fiery red power suit

Clarkson will often swap her go-to dresses for tailoring. The star wowed at an event for SiriusXM in New York in 2023 in a red blazer jacket and matching wide-legged trousers. She wore her blonde hair sleek and straight, and opted for a glossy nude lip - an easy make-up look to smarten up any outfit.

14. The yellow Carolina Herrera gown

There was no missing Clarkson while filming for The Voice in 2021. The singer - who was appearing on the show as a coach - chose a sweeping bright yellow shirt-sleeved gown by Carolina Herrera, which featured a belted waist and voluminous skirt. She finished off the ensemble with a red lip and a Roberto Cavalli crystal embellished snake necklace.

15. The floral wrap dress

Clarkson looked stylish at a charity event in Newark, New Jersey in 2023. The singer wore a pretty velvet black wrap dress, featuring sequinned floral detailing, designed by Sabina Musayev. She accessorised with statement blue eye shadow and silver jewellery, as well as black tights and heeled boots.

16. The black PVC midi dress

Bringing an edgy vibe to the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards, Clarkson rocked up in a black PVC leather midi dress. The singer looked incredible in the long-sleeved form-fitting Alex Perry frock, which she paired with an eye-catching up-do, red lip and gold hoop earrings, as well as black tights and black heeled boots.

17. The leather Balmain midi dress

Clarkson looked stylish in leather to co-host the American Song Contest in Universal City, California in 2022. The star wore a black long-sleeved midi dress by Balmain, which featured strappy detailing at the shoulders and an asymmetric hemline. She finished off the edgy look with sheer black tights and black-heeled boots.

18. The statement 1980s-style jumpsuit

For a performance at the Today show in New York in 2023, Clarkson had some fun with her look and opted for a 1980s-style ensemble. The singer took to the stage in a black and beige jumpsuit, which featured statement shoulders and flared trousers. She accessorised with smokey eye-make-up and a half-up hair style.

19. The blazer and dress combo

Clarkson looked chic in an all-black look at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. The singer wore a satin blazer belted over a black maxi-dress, which she paired with black heeled boots. She added extra glamour to the look with dramatic eye make-up and statement silver drop-down earrings.

20. The fluffy white belted coat

We love statement outerwear, and Clarkson brought serious glamour to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York in 2023. The A-lister kept warm in a white three-quarter-length coat elegantly belted at the waist, which featured exaggerated furry detailing at the lapel, cuffs and hemline. She finished off the glamorous look with an up-do, red lip and black leather gloves.

21. The sparkly black and gold gown

Clarkson dazzled in black and gold at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. Her off-shoulder long-sleeved gown, by Christian Siriano, featured a form-fitting silhouette, sparkly detailing and a small train. She wore her blonde locks straight and finished off the ensemble with a berry-red lip.

22. The ruffled floral frock

To film The Voice in 2021, Clarkson looked pretty in a ruffled floral mini-dress. She paired the puff-sleeved, high-necked frock with a studded black belt, as well as black tights and boots. She finished off the girly ensemble with sleek and straight locks and glowy make-up.

23. The silver Balmain gown

Clarkson shimmered her way into the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. Her sparkly silver midi dress, designed by Balmain, featured extensive fringed detailing at the cuffs and hemline. She accessorised with a dark pink lip and black platform heels.

24. The black jumper and midi skirt combo

Never quite sure how to style a slip skirt? Then take notes from Clarkston. In a perfect winter-chic look, Clarkson layered a classic black jumper over a silky black midi skirt while filming The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020. She layered a belt on top to cinch her waist and give the perfect hourglass shape. She finished off the sleek look with wavy hair and black-heeled boots.

25. The slinky gold gown

Clarkson looked every bit the pop princess at the MTV Video Music Awards in Miami, Florida in 2005. The singer wore a silky gold one-shouldered floor-length gown, which featured draping at the back. She accessorised with an elegant up-do, drop-down earrings and - one of the best evening bags - a metallic clutch.

26. The sporty Gucci gown

We loved the on-point look that Clarkson wore to the NFL Honors event in Phoenix, Arizona in 2023. The star stepped onto the red carpet in a sporty black gown, jointly designed by Adidas and Gucci, which featured white striped detailing on the sleeves and a dramatic train. She accessorised with glowy make-up and drop-down silver diamond earrings.

27. The white pleated dress

Clarkson was a vision in white as she arrived to film The Voice in 2020. The star wore a white long-sleeved maxi-dress, which featured elegant pleated detailing and was cinched in with a bejewelled belt. She wore her hair in a relaxed half-up look and accessorised with a statement silver necklace and quite literally eye-catching slip-on cream ballet flats.

28. The boho-style skirt look

For a visit to SiriusXM in New York in 2023, Clarkson wowed in a boho-style ensemble. The singer paired a bright red shirt with a tiered multi-coloured midi skirt, which she accessorised with a tan-brown belt and matching boots. She finished off the relaxed look with wavy locks and glowy make-up.

29. The layered shirt and dress combo

Clarkston wore a cream puff-sleeved blouse, which she layered beneath a sleeveless velvet pinafore-style midi dress while filming The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023. She accessorised the feminine yet utilitarian look with wavy locks and a pair of black platform heels.

30. The lacy black midi dress

We loved Clarkson's outfit she wore while visiting SiriusXM in New York in 2023. The singer looked chic in a black long-sleeved midi dress, which featured extensive sheer lacy detailing. She finished off the stylishly demure outfit with smokey eye make-up and a pair of black platform heels.

31. The black velvet gown

Clarkson wowed at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee in 2018. The singer opted for a black velvet gown by Alex Perry, which featured structured shoulders, an embellished waist and a dramatic thigh split. She finished off the stunning look with eye-catching silver hooped earrings and black studded heels.

32. The monochrome polka dot dress

There are few prints more classic than polka dots. Clarkson wore a monochrome maxi dress bearing the chic pattern to film the American Song Contest in Universal City, California in 2022. The Marella Londra design featured sheer long sleeves, a v-neckline and was cinched in with a belt at the waist. She finished off the look with a bright red lip.