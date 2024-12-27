Katie Holmes' barrel jeans and ballet flats were a risky choice - but it totally paid off
Katie Holmes' latest cold-winter look was unexpected, but it totally works
Christmas music might belong to Mariah Carey, but could winter fashion be Katie Holmes’ niche?
We’ve seen the Dawson’s Creek actress master cosy, cold-weather dressing before, from classic looks like her longline coat and beanie to building easy to recreate styles from winter wardrobe staples, including the best wool jumpers and the best winter coats layered perfectly.
And now she’s done it again – bundled up in layers of staples from a winter capsule wardrobe, the actress and director tried some unconventional combinations that worked perfectly.
Pairing oversized mustard barrel jeans with multiple burgundy pieces, Katie looked effortlessly festive and seasonal. Keeping the cold out, and adding a Christmassy colour palate to her outfit, her chunky burgundy scarf perfectly matched her oversized newsboy hat.
Oversized barrel jeans aren’t easy to pull off (and even style icon Trinny Woodall proved divisive when she wore a pair) but tips from our fashion editor can help you nail the look if Katie’s inspired you.
Katie also surprised us with her choice of footwear. Pairing ballet flats in a cherry red, the Batman Begins actress cleverly made them more seasonally appropriate by pairing them with a pair of socks.
The combination and contrast of the white socks and the bright red ballet slipper feels so festive, it definitely proves that socks and flats can go together – with the right knowhow.
She was also carrying a leather black tote, an excellent choice for running errands and carrying around your whole life – and lookalikes for Kate Middleton’s favourite Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag are currently reduced in the Boxing Day sales.
Katie’s outfit is the perfect mix of stylish and practical for the New York City chill, where the star has been appearing in a production of Our Town on Broadway.
