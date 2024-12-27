Katie Holmes' barrel jeans and ballet flats were a risky choice - but it totally paid off

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Christmas music might belong to Mariah Carey, but could winter fashion be Katie Holmes’ niche?

We’ve seen the Dawson’s Creek actress master cosy, cold-weather dressing before, from classic looks like her longline coat and beanie to building easy to recreate styles from winter wardrobe staples, including the best wool jumpers and the best winter coats layered perfectly.

And now she’s done it again – bundled up in layers of staples from a winter capsule wardrobe, the actress and director tried some unconventional combinations that worked perfectly.

Pairing oversized mustard barrel jeans with multiple burgundy pieces, Katie looked effortlessly festive and seasonal. Keeping the cold out, and adding a Christmassy colour palate to her outfit, her chunky burgundy scarf perfectly matched her oversized newsboy hat.

Katie Holmes spotted in New York City in a pair of barrel jeans and a chunky coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop barrel leg jeans to add new life to your denim wear

Cotton Blend Barrel Leg Trousers in Olive
Cotton Blend Barrel Leg Trousers in Olive

Comfort meets style with these stretch-enhanced cotton blend trousers that play with shape for a fashion-forward but easy-to-style silhouette.

Arch Tapered Jeans
Arch Tapered Jeans

Classic denim, but done differently. These barrel leg blue jeans are easy to switch up, making them a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Denim Drawstring Wide-Leg Trousers
Denim Drawstring Wide-Leg Trousers

Katie Holmes went with a bolder colour, and these red, wide-legged trousers could be the statement trouser you've been waiting for.

Oversized barrel jeans aren’t easy to pull off (and even style icon Trinny Woodall proved divisive when she wore a pair) but tips from our fashion editor can help you nail the look if Katie’s inspired you.

Katie also surprised us with her choice of footwear. Pairing ballet flats in a cherry red, the Batman Begins actress cleverly made them more seasonally appropriate by pairing them with a pair of socks.

The combination and contrast of the white socks and the bright red ballet slipper feels so festive, it definitely proves that socks and flats can go together – with the right knowhow.

Shop the best flats for winter

'admirably' Leather Court Shoes
'admirably' Leather Court Shoes

From the bow detail to the low block heel, these shoes will effortlessly elevate any outfit.

Champagne Gold Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Ballerinas Shoes
Champagne Gold Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Ballerinas Shoes

Like Katie Holmes' Christmassy red flats, these glittery gold ballet shoes will give any outfit a festive pop of glamour.

Black Patent 'ellon' Ballerina Shoes
Black Patent 'ellon' Ballerina Shoes

A classic black flat is a capsule collection essential - and the bow detailing on the vamp give these a touch of festive glamour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She was also carrying a leather black tote, an excellent choice for running errands and carrying around your whole life – and lookalikes for Kate Middleton’s favourite Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag are currently reduced in the Boxing Day sales.

Katie’s outfit is the perfect mix of stylish and practical for the New York City chill, where the star has been appearing in a production of Our Town on Broadway.

