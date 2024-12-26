Kate Middleton has loved the Longchamp tote bag since the 2000s – and we’ve found the perfect lookalikes

For the woman on the go who doesn't want to choose between fashion and function, there's the Longchamp Tote (or these lookalikes!)

L-R: Two images of Kate Middleton carrying a Longchamp Tote
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Jack Slater
By
published
in News

We know that, like her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton is committed to promoting a more eco-friendly life and following a sustainable attitude – so it’s no surprise that she’s got plenty of use out of an iconic bag she was first seen carrying back in 2005.

The Le Pliage Tote is a popular bag with people across the world – and the Princess of Wales has been proudly sporting hers since her days at the University of St Andrews.

Princess Anne is also a fan of the bag, no doubt taken in by its functionality. She is one of the hardest working royals, after all, so she needs a practical bag that can keep up with her many engagements.

If you’re looking for an accessory that you can proudly take with you from the office to dinner – but you’re not quite sure about the hefty cost of Princess Kate’s Le Pliage tote – you’re in luck.

There are plenty of alternatives that are just as stylish, just as durable and with a more affordable price tag.

Princess Anne stepping off a plane with a Longchamp tote

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop lookalikes for the royal-favourite Longchamp Tote

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Shoulder Tote Bag
Longchamp Le Pliage Original Shoulder Tote Bag

Grab a Boxing Day deal on the original Le Pliage Shoulder Tote Bag from Longchamp.

Women's Tote Bag,large Capacity Shoulder Handbags for Ladies,tote Shopping Bag With Zip and Top Handle Waterproof Crossbody Schoolbag for Work,travel,school,office (bule, M)
Women's Ariel GXR Tote Bag

Inspired by the Princess' favourite Longchamp, this is a durable, large bag that can handle the elements and pack all the essentials.

Bojly Tote Bags for Women Stylish Waterproof Nylon Ladies Shoulder Bag Top Handle Handbag Folding Beach Travel Bag for Work,shopping, School Deep Grey Large
Bojly Tote Bags for Women

Chic, practical and at an affordable price, this tote bag wouldn't look out of place at the office, running errands or heading for dinner.

The Le Pliage Tote is beloved by women everywhere because it has that rare quality of merging fashion with function.

Considered one of the best laptop-ready tote bags on the market, it’s made to withstand a busy schedule, made from a lightweight nylon material and features sturdy leather straps plus a durable zipper across the top.

Taking inspiration from Origami, the Le Pilage is designed to be lightweight and foldable - perfect for slipping into your handbag or tucking away when not needed.

It also comes in a range of colours and even sizes, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez preferring to opt for the smaller Le Pliage (no laptops or work essentials in this one).

Shop more bags in the Boxing Day sales

Woven Tote Bag in Natural
Woven Tote Bag in Natural

A sustainable choice, made from 100% paper with faux leather carry straps, this tote is a unique and lightweight design.

Quilted Shoulder Bag
Quilted Shoulder Bag

A timeless choice with its striking quilted design, contemporary slouchy silhouette, and zip fastening to keep your essentials secure. 

Faux Leather Shoulder Tote Bag
Faux Leather Shoulder Tote Bag

A timeless and versatile choice for carrying your essentials, with sleek faux leather design and a detachable internal pouch with pockets.

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.

Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸