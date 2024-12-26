Kate Middleton has loved the Longchamp tote bag since the 2000s – and we’ve found the perfect lookalikes

We know that, like her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton is committed to promoting a more eco-friendly life and following a sustainable attitude – so it’s no surprise that she’s got plenty of use out of an iconic bag she was first seen carrying back in 2005.

The Le Pliage Tote is a popular bag with people across the world – and the Princess of Wales has been proudly sporting hers since her days at the University of St Andrews.

Princess Anne is also a fan of the bag, no doubt taken in by its functionality. She is one of the hardest working royals, after all, so she needs a practical bag that can keep up with her many engagements.

If you’re looking for an accessory that you can proudly take with you from the office to dinner – but you’re not quite sure about the hefty cost of Princess Kate’s Le Pliage tote – you’re in luck.

There are plenty of alternatives that are just as stylish, just as durable and with a more affordable price tag.

The Le Pliage Tote is beloved by women everywhere because it has that rare quality of merging fashion with function.

Considered one of the best laptop-ready tote bags on the market, it’s made to withstand a busy schedule, made from a lightweight nylon material and features sturdy leather straps plus a durable zipper across the top.

Taking inspiration from Origami, the Le Pilage is designed to be lightweight and foldable - perfect for slipping into your handbag or tucking away when not needed.

It also comes in a range of colours and even sizes, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez preferring to opt for the smaller Le Pliage (no laptops or work essentials in this one).

