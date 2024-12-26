Kate Middleton has loved the Longchamp tote bag since the 2000s – and we’ve found the perfect lookalikes
For the woman on the go who doesn't want to choose between fashion and function, there's the Longchamp Tote (or these lookalikes!)
We know that, like her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton is committed to promoting a more eco-friendly life and following a sustainable attitude – so it’s no surprise that she’s got plenty of use out of an iconic bag she was first seen carrying back in 2005.
The Le Pliage Tote is a popular bag with people across the world – and the Princess of Wales has been proudly sporting hers since her days at the University of St Andrews.
Princess Anne is also a fan of the bag, no doubt taken in by its functionality. She is one of the hardest working royals, after all, so she needs a practical bag that can keep up with her many engagements.
If you’re looking for an accessory that you can proudly take with you from the office to dinner – but you’re not quite sure about the hefty cost of Princess Kate’s Le Pliage tote – you’re in luck.
There are plenty of alternatives that are just as stylish, just as durable and with a more affordable price tag.
Shop lookalikes for the royal-favourite Longchamp Tote
Grab a Boxing Day deal on the original Le Pliage Shoulder Tote Bag from Longchamp.
Inspired by the Princess' favourite Longchamp, this is a durable, large bag that can handle the elements and pack all the essentials.
The Le Pliage Tote is beloved by women everywhere because it has that rare quality of merging fashion with function.
Considered one of the best laptop-ready tote bags on the market, it’s made to withstand a busy schedule, made from a lightweight nylon material and features sturdy leather straps plus a durable zipper across the top.
Taking inspiration from Origami, the Le Pilage is designed to be lightweight and foldable - perfect for slipping into your handbag or tucking away when not needed.
It also comes in a range of colours and even sizes, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez preferring to opt for the smaller Le Pliage (no laptops or work essentials in this one).
Shop more bags in the Boxing Day sales
A sustainable choice, made from 100% paper with faux leather carry straps, this tote is a unique and lightweight design.
A timeless choice with its striking quilted design, contemporary slouchy silhouette, and zip fastening to keep your essentials secure.
