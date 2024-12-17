Katie Holmes shows that a longline coat and a black beanie are the only two pieces you need for effortless winter style
These simple staples are must-haves for looking stylish and keeping warm
Layered winter dressing is something I always want to get right, but it's actually a lot harder than it looks. You need to stay warm but still look put together, and that balance is hard to strike. However, Katie Holmes is a master of cold-weather styling, and her recent outing in a long-line coat and black beanie makes it look almost too easy.
The perfect winter capsule wardrobe is built around versatile staples that you can mix and match effortlessly. Two core components of mine are a long-line coat and a warm, stylish hat. And add one of the best designer handbags and a pair of classic leather loafers—just like Katie Holmes—and you'll instantly elevate these wardrobe must-haves into a luxurious daytime outfit.
While we don't know where her exact coat is from, there are plenty of sophisticated alternatives from some of our favourite high street brands. However, we do know that her luxurious handbag is from Manu Atelier and is a sought-after staple that has a classic and practical design that's perfect for both day and night styling. Her exact shade has sold out, but there are some others that are just as lovely.
Shop Katie Holmes' Look
This smart coat has a classic silhouette and has a hidden quilted lining that will discreetly keep you warm on the colder days ahead. Pair with almost anything, from the best knee high boots to cool white trainers.
Made from 100% cashmere this classic black beanie will keep you cosy and comfy all day long. And with just over 40% off now is the time to invest.
In a grainy textured leather and featuring a roomy size, this workbag is ideal for adding a touch of luxury to your office commutes. And with the price now discounted hurry quick before they sell out!
Tailored coats are heavily trending at the moment, and this single-breasted option is a great way to wear this trend. Its longline hem ensures extra warmth, and its flap pockets offer a practical place for your day or evening essentials.
In a stylish black, this beanie is made from a premium blend of recycled cashmere that's soft and very insulating meaning you will be warm and comfy all day long.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this look, "Katie Holmes manages to make any sidewalk look like a catwalk, and I particularly love how she's accessorised a classic wool winter coat here. That combined with her beanie hat, luxe leather bag and oversized sunglasses would work with everything from a dress to a super casual loungewear co-ord underneath.".
Taking the time to pick out the best winter coat is key, and a longer length piece can be worn to almost anywhere, from laid-back daytime outings to evening events. A longline structured coat not only ensures that your warm, but layered up they feel really on-trend and stylish, especially when placed over a toasty cardigan or the best wool jumper. Finish off your look with tailored trousers or denim jeans, some timeless loafers, and a warm beanie hat.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Helen Skelton has convinced me I need a sparkly skirt – it's not too late to shop one now
I'd never have thought of teaming sequins with a Fair Isle jumper, but it's such a gorgeous look
By Ella Taylor Published
-
Forget boring folded napkins I'm making these DIY Poinsettia flowers for my table this year
Even last year's Christmas tree napkins can not compare to these fabulous, easy-to-make floral creations
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Helen Skelton has convinced me I need a sparkly skirt – it's not too late to shop one now
I'd never have thought of teaming sequins with a Fair Isle jumper, but it's such a gorgeous look
By Ella Taylor Published
-
Kate Moss' timeless faux-fur shawl and red maxi-dress is all the inspiration you need this party season
Faux-fur is heavily trending this season and now we know why...
By Molly Smith Published
-
There's no denying the theme of Amanda Holden's latest look – her daring red sequin dress and matching accessories scream Christmas
Amanda Holden is marching into Christmas Day with the festive outfit of our dreams - top-to-toe in red, sequins and faux fur - what more do you need?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Anita Rani's oversized camel coat and bright pink beanie is the casual chic winter outfit we wouldn't have thought of
Anita Rani inspires us with so many of her looks, and her oversized camel coat teamed with a fun pink beanie is the latest combination we can't wait to replicate.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
The sold out high street handbag with a celebrity fan club and a huge waiting list is back in time for Christmas
The Deliberate bag by Dune London is a favourite of Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Claudia Winkleman proves a velvet bow is the chicest way to elevate classic tailoring
She transformed her tailored look at the Strictly final with a must-have accessory
By Molly Smith Published
-
Seasonal meets chic, Helen Skelton’s red cable-knit jumper and stylish black beret are our new favourite combination
Helen Skelton proved that December outfits can be festive, low-key and chic all at once when she wore her red jumper and beret
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley just wore leopard ear muffs with a matching scarf and gloves - they're the chicest accessories for winter
We're shopping for leopard print winter-ready accessories after seeing her in the stylish pieces
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published