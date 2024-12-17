Katie Holmes shows that a longline coat and a black beanie are the only two pieces you need for effortless winter style

Layered winter dressing is something I always want to get right, but it's actually a lot harder than it looks. You need to stay warm but still look put together, and that balance is hard to strike. However, Katie Holmes is a master of cold-weather styling, and her recent outing in a long-line coat and black beanie makes it look almost too easy.

The perfect winter capsule wardrobe is built around versatile staples that you can mix and match effortlessly. Two core components of mine are a long-line coat and a warm, stylish hat. And add one of the best designer handbags and a pair of classic leather loafers—just like Katie Holmes—and you'll instantly elevate these wardrobe must-haves into a luxurious daytime outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we don't know where her exact coat is from, there are plenty of sophisticated alternatives from some of our favourite high street brands. However, we do know that her luxurious handbag is from Manu Atelier and is a sought-after staple that has a classic and practical design that's perfect for both day and night styling. Her exact shade has sold out, but there are some others that are just as lovely.

Shop Katie Holmes' Look

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this look, "Katie Holmes manages to make any sidewalk look like a catwalk, and I particularly love how she's accessorised a classic wool winter coat here. That combined with her beanie hat, luxe leather bag and oversized sunglasses would work with everything from a dress to a super casual loungewear co-ord underneath.".

Taking the time to pick out the best winter coat is key, and a longer length piece can be worn to almost anywhere, from laid-back daytime outings to evening events. A longline structured coat not only ensures that your warm, but layered up they feel really on-trend and stylish, especially when placed over a toasty cardigan or the best wool jumper. Finish off your look with tailored trousers or denim jeans, some timeless loafers, and a warm beanie hat.