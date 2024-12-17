Katie Holmes shows that a longline coat and a black beanie are the only two pieces you need for effortless winter style

Layered winter dressing is something I always want to get right, but it's actually a lot harder than it looks. You need to stay warm but still look put together, and that balance is hard to strike. However, Katie Holmes is a master of cold-weather styling, and her recent outing in a long-line coat and black beanie makes it look almost too easy.

The perfect winter capsule wardrobe is built around versatile staples that you can mix and match effortlessly. Two core components of mine are a long-line coat and a warm, stylish hat. And add one of the best designer handbags and a pair of classic leather loafers—just like Katie Holmes—and you'll instantly elevate these wardrobe must-haves into a luxurious daytime outfit.

Image of Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we don't know where her exact coat is from, there are plenty of sophisticated alternatives from some of our favourite high street brands. However, we do know that her luxurious handbag is from Manu Atelier and is a sought-after staple that has a classic and practical design that's perfect for both day and night styling. Her exact shade has sold out, but there are some others that are just as lovely.

Shop Katie Holmes' Look

Long Coat With Quilted Lining
Bernado Long Coat With Quilted Lining

This smart coat has a classic silhouette and has a hidden quilted lining that will discreetly keep you warm on the colder days ahead. Pair with almost anything, from the best knee high boots to cool white trainers.

Rib Cashmere Beanie
Nordstrom Rib Cashmere Beanie

Made from 100% cashmere this classic black beanie will keep you cosy and comfy all day long. And with just over 40% off now is the time to invest.

The Adaline Leather Workbag in Dove Dove
Osprey London Leather Workbag in Dove

In a grainy textured leather and featuring a roomy size, this workbag is ideal for adding a touch of luxury to your office commutes. And with the price now discounted hurry quick before they sell out!

Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat
M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat

Tailored coats are heavily trending at the moment, and this single-breasted option is a great way to wear this trend. Its longline hem ensures extra warmth, and its flap pockets offer a practical place for your day or evening essentials.

Pure Cashmere Beanie
COS Pure Cashmere Beanie

In a stylish black, this beanie is made from a premium blend of recycled cashmere that's soft and very insulating meaning you will be warm and comfy all day long.

Leather Tote Bag
M&S Leather Tote Bag

This taupe leather handbag will become your wardrobe go-to, from wearing in the colder months styled with a longline coat to summer evenings out this bag will be worn all year round.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this look, "Katie Holmes manages to make any sidewalk look like a catwalk, and I particularly love how she's accessorised a classic wool winter coat here. That combined with her beanie hat, luxe leather bag and oversized sunglasses would work with everything from a dress to a super casual loungewear co-ord underneath.".

Taking the time to pick out the best winter coat is key, and a longer length piece can be worn to almost anywhere, from laid-back daytime outings to evening events. A longline structured coat not only ensures that your warm, but layered up they feel really on-trend and stylish, especially when placed over a toasty cardigan or the best wool jumper. Finish off your look with tailored trousers or denim jeans, some timeless loafers, and a warm beanie hat.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

