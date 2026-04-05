Is there anything quite like the relief of cancelled plans? When you get to a certain age, not going out can become one of life's greatest pleasures.

And if you worry that living a quiet life in is boring, Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball not only share the same secret joy at staying in, but also reveal some brilliant upsides to staying put at home.

During a segment of their hugely popular Dig It podcast, Jo reflected on what her life used to look like in the 90s. "I used to really go out, I used to drink, I used to not get back until really early in the morning," she says.

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She adds, "I was never this virtuous - look at me now!" The presenter says her eldest daughter, India, 33, was used to having that version of herself as a parent. "India can remember me going to the Brits, and the various states I got myself into," she recalls.

However, she believes that now she loves to stay in and is "boring," youngest daughter Coco, 17, is getting a "better version" of her as a mum.

"Unless she thinks I'm lame, maybe she just thinks I'm really boring," Jo wonders about how Coco might see her.

Zoe also had her say on the joy of being boring, suggesting it's one of the things she loves most about herself.

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She also agreed that it means she's happier and can show up better for people when they need her.

A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod) A photo posted by on

"I am really happy that my kids get a healthy version of me, who is there for them when they need me," she shares.

She continues, "I'm quite boring, I go to bed early, I sleep a lot, I like my little life as it is, but I am much more available to the people who need me - and to myself."

When the segment was shared to Instagram, the comments were flooded with those who are far happier being 'boring' and how much better they are as a person for it.

One person wrote, "My kids think I’m so boring but I’m 100% fine with that! I’d hate to be giving them the version of me 20 years ago as I would have been no use to anyone."

Another jumped in with, "Boring is fabulous. I'm much more content with an allotment and a catch up afternoon with mates so can be in bed by nine. Doing what makes you feel happy is always going to be right."

Another podcast fan shared, "It’s just a relief not to have to say yes all the time. I like a quiet life now too - I’m there for my kids, my grandkids, my husband and most importantly, myself."