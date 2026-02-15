Do you need an 'admin night'? Lorraine's Claer Barrett explains why everyone should have a night in with friends to sort their lives out

During an appearance on Lorraine, financial expert Claer Barrett explains why everyone should swap a night out with an "admin night" in with friends instead.

"We get together with our friends," Claer begins, explaining how these evenings work, adding, "we sit down at somebody's house one night with our laptops out, and collectively get our life admin done."

She continues, "Whether that's sorting out money, budgeting, paying bills, all of these jobs that we frequently find ourselves putting off."

The expert continues, "So this is the idea: You get collective responsibility. You make the time to say, 'We're going to tackle this.'"

Claer explains that this admin can also be done just with a partner if you prefer, as long as you've got the evening planned in advance and will stick to it.

"By diarising it, you're saying, "We're going to do this, let's get this done," she says, passionately.

When Lorraine asks whether an admin night will save somebody money, the answer is a resounding yes.

"Oh absolutely," Claer says, adding, "It could save you money on things like switching your bills, moving your savings, I was helping people do that."

Claer isn't the only person singing the praises of having an admin night in with friends - it's rapidly becoming one of 2026's biggest emerging trends, and is gaining huge traction on social media platform, TikTok.

According to Mashable, an admin night one of the "most relatable low-key hangout trends," and a "structured, communal way to tackle the invisible labour of adulthood together."

They add, "In a cultural moment defined by financial anxiety, burnout, and an appetite for quieter socializing, it [admin night] makes a surprising amount of sense.

A quick search online shows websites that even give tips for planning, organising, and executing a successful admin night - the good thing is etiquette doesn't dictate anything wild in the way of food and drink, it's all about the productivity.

The best way to organise an admin night is to choose a small amount of people to attend, who you know will focus on the job in hand and not try to turn it into something where you won't get your jobs done.

Create a calming environment and be clear on a tick list of tasks you'd like to get through before the evening starts.

Lists will inevitably vary between attendees, but if everyone shares their list when they arrive, it sets the foundations of accountability and people can offer helpful suggestions.

Work in focussed blocks and take short breaks for snacks and checking in with each other. When the evening is finished, you have the benefit of both having seen some friends and will have "a lovely feeling of being organised," as Lorraine says.