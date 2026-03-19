'Can someone else make a decision?' - Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley share the 'ultimate dream' we can all relate to
Zoe and Jo vented their frustrations with having to always do it all - and it has really hit home with others
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Women across the globe will no doubt relate to Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley sharing a big, common frustration - making all the decisions.
The pair - real-life friends who have bring shared decades of broadcasting experience to their no-holds-barred podcast - have touched on several topics in the past, including why pain is often routine for women and an initial reluctance to take HRT. Topics that are important and relatable to a lot of women, and topics that might not always get talked about openly.
On a recent episode of their podcast, Dig It, Zoe and Jo vented about another such subject - women having to be in control of everything, from doing the shopping to cooking and planning the family holidays.Article continues below
A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod)
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This is why their 'ultimate dream' is surprisingly lowkey and simple. It's not a luxury holiday. It's not diamonds or jewellery. It's just "for somebody else to take the wheel, even for a little while".
Posting a clip of the podcast to their social media, women were quick to relate to this specific burden in the comments.
In the podcast, Zoe - looking fed up - shared, "Sometimes I'm like, 'I decided what to buy in the supermarket for food. I've decided what's for dinner. I decided that we're going to do this and that. And I've sorted that holiday later on in the year.'
"Can someone else make a decision and just take control sometimes?
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"It's a lot to make all the decisions."
Jo agreed, "Oh, God, wouldn't it be lovely if someone took over and just organised everything? I would love that more than anything in the world."
Hitting on a nerve with many of their listeners, comments came flooding in agreeing with the pair.
"Oh it’s draining ladies… I’m with you!" one wrote.
While another also called it out as being "the dream… Someone else make a decision, plan a meal, make a cup of tea. Anything really…"
A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod)
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Another fan of the podcast actually used the comment section to offer up a solution to the shared frustration.
They wrote, "I now write up a meal plan, stick it on the fridge... So over a weekend I get out a piece of paper for any requests and then choose the rest from a list of easy favs. End of! Made the weekly shop much easier. Highly recommended".
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