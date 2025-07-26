Exclusive: Jo Whiley reveals why she's calling for an end to 'cruel' reality TV talent shows

Jo Whiley has revealed why she believes shows like The X Factor should be banned following the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old reportedly fell to his death from a balcony in Argentina in October 2024, following a drink and drugs binge. Liam was just 14 when he was initially turned away after auditioning for The X Factor in 2008, and 16 when he was chosen to be a member of One Direction, who went on to become one of the biggest boy bands in history.

"I feel like we all felt he'd been let down," Jo admits sadly.

"Like, we all felt we'd let him down. We should always have been looking after the mental health of the musicians."

Speaking to woman&home, the 60-year-old radio legend, who says she is a particularly sensitive person, has long been aware of how damaging reality TV talent shows can be to aspiring young singers.

“I think I've always watched those shows and been aware of the cruelty of them and the pressure it puts on people. It’s an unreal situation to put yourself in.

Whether it was Gareth Gates and Will Young in Pop Idol, who were so young and scrutinised so much... the shows are quite barbaric, aren’t they?"

Jo says her own brief stint on a talent show quickly made her realise she wasn’t cut out for that world, and she found giving negative feedback to hopeful contestants excruciating.

“I was a panellist on a show once alongside Alex James and Lily Allen. It was a talent show, but more of an alternative one. You’re supposed to give feedback, and it just did not sit well with me. I was useless at it because I felt really cruel. I didn’t want to criticise people at all, so I didn’t do it for very long.”

While she acknowledges that taking part in televised singing competitions is a personal choice, she believes there isn’t enough support in place for those navigating what can be a crushing and traumatic experience.

“I just think for anybody to be propelled into that world at a really young age is really difficult, and we should be protecting people. Everyone might crave attention and want to be stars when they’re really young. But actually, for their own protection, we shouldn’t be putting them in that situation.”

In her latest woman&home cover interview, Jo also talks about her love of gardening, why friendship is the best therapy, and how age is nothing but a number.

Read Jo's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the September issue of the magazine, on shelves from today.