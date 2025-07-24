Exclusive: Jo Whiley says 'I can't imagine a life where I didn't cry' as she shares importance of 'letting the tears flow'

Jo Whiley has opened up on the importance of expressing her feelings and 'letting the tears flow' when life gets overwhelming, in an exclusive interview with woman&home .

The broadcasting legend balances an incredible life - presenting four days a week on BBC Radio 2, touring the UK with her 90s Anthems DJ sets, plus parenting India, 32, Jude, 26, Cassius, 23, and 16-year-old Coco with husband Steve. All while nourishing her passions for fitness, gardening and partying aged 60 - and recently showing how violet-blue styling is done at Wimbledon.

With plenty on her plate, Jo admits that life can feel tricky to deal with emotionally at times, explaining that a big cry is often how she copes.

"I’m a sensitive person, and it’s difficult for me not to show my emotions. It’s good to share how you’re feeling," Jo tells us.

"I can’t imagine a life where I didn’t cry. I wish I cried less and if I could take a magic pill to stop myself, I probably would. I cry when I’m tired, so I will suddenly break down for seemingly no reason," she continues, emphasising how vital it is to let it all out when she needs to.

"Someone will ask what’s going on, but it’s just that I’m exhausted. If I don’t want anyone to know how I’m feeling, I’ll cry while I’m driving or swimming, and I have to try not to swallow loads of water!

"Sometimes, there’s just too much going on in your life and head, and the only way to deal with it is to let the tears flow."

But for Jo, being able to snap back into work mode and hone in on what she loves the most about her job is vital, too.

"It’s incredible how you can rally yourself if you have to. Even when I’m having a bad day, I know I have a role to fulfil in people’s lives. When I walk into the Radio 2 studio, I leave everything behind, and I’m sure performers do the same when they go onstage," she adds.

"I can be crying one minute before my show starts, but at 7pm, there’s no room for that. My job is to cheer up the people who are listening, and to stop them from crying if they’ve had a stressful day."

The power of leaning on friendships for emotional support is unmatched for Jo, who values the women close to her immensely.

"Chatting with friends is like therapy and the value of friendship cannot be underestimated. When I haven’t seen my girlfriends for a long time, I love those moments when we catch up and have coffee, and it lasts for about four hours," she says.

"We fill in all the details about our lives and share what’s annoying or burdening us or causing anxiety. I walk away from those meet-ups feeling so much better about the state of the world after having that shared experience."

Read Jo's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the September issue of the magazine, on shelves from 24th July.