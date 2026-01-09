For the first time, you can step inside David Bowie’s childhood home - here's how and when

Fans of the legendary David Bowie will be able to see inside his childhood home when it opens to the public in 2027.

The modest South East London home where the music icon spent his childhood is set to be open as an 'immersive experience' for fans, who can travel back in time to see how the house really looked when he lived there.

David lived at 4 Plaistow Grove in Bromley from age 8 to the age of 20 and even wrote his hit song Space Oddity at the property.

The house has been acquired by the Heritage of London Trust, and the 1960s decor and layout present for David's childhood will be recreated.

(Image credit: Getty Images - Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

News of the special exhibition was announced on January 8th 2026, on what would've been David's 79th birthday. He passed away after a two-year cancer battle back in 2016.

Geoffrey Marsh, curator of the Victoria and Albert Museum's David Bowie Is exhibition has been involved in the project to take David's former home back to the 60s and hopes that the experience will highlight the magic of Bowie's talent that blossomed out of an ordinary school boy.

"It was in this small house, particularly in his tiny bedroom, that Bowie evolved from an ordinary suburban schoolboy to the beginnings of an extraordinary international stardom – as he said, 'I spent so much time in my bedroom'," Geoffrey says.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nicola Stacey, director of the Heritage of London Trust, highlights the inspiration seeing a glimpse into David's childhood could bring to budding talent of the future.

"David Bowie was a proud Londoner. Even though his career took him all over the world, he always remembered where he came from and the community that supported him as he grew up," she says.

"It's wonderful to have this opportunity to tell his story and inspire a new generation of young people and it's really important for the heritage of London to preserve this site.

"We are thrilled to have already secured a major grant of £500,000 from the Jones Day Foundation towards the project, and hope that people everywhere will want to be involved."

Are you a Bowie fan desperate to experience a peek inside his past? There's still a little while to wait. The home will be restored and open to the public in late 2027 after work to recreate David's childhood abode is complete.