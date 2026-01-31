This royal event could bring Prince William and Prince Harry together in 2026

Every year that goes by without a public, joyful reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry leads to renewed speculation over when and if this could happen. In September 2025, Harry had tea with King Charles at Clarence House, prompting many to wonder if a similar meeting could be on the cards for the brothers during his UK visit. None was forthcoming, but 2026 could see William and Harry come together at an event that neither will want to miss.

Last August, their cousin Peter Phillips announced he was engaged to his partner, NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, in a statement released alongside a picture of the happy couple. No wedding date was set, yet royal weddings rarely take place more than a year after the engagement, suggesting summer 2026 could be a reasonable guess.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Although Peter isn’t a working royal, he’s still the King’s nephew and the statement was officially worded, stating that, "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement."

This will be the second marriage for both Peter and Harriet, so it’s thought that the wedding won’t be a grand or very public event. However, I would be absolutely astonished if Prince William and Prince Harry weren’t both there to celebrate.

Peter Phillips, who is Princess Anne’s son and the oldest of Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren, has always been close to both brothers. He walked between William and Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral and it’s been suggested he’s been "ever more" of an "older brother" figure to the Prince of Wales since the Duke of Sussex moved to the US.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert-Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

A family wedding isn’t an event you can easily get out of and it’s about celebrating the couple, so surely William and Harry would put their personal differences aside to enjoy Peter and Harriet’s big day. It’s also likely to be relatively private - we’re not talking about Harry and Meghan or William and Kate levels of royal wedding - so that might help make a face-to-face reunion of the brothers a little easier.

Of course, this might not be the only time that the King’s sons are brought together in 2026. We might not know for sure whether Peter and Harriet will be tying the knot this year (although I do think it’s highly likely), but the FIFA World Cup is taking place from June-July 2026.

The Prince of Wales is the President of the Football Association and is expected to attend at least some of the matches, which will take place across America, Canada and Mexico. His younger brother is also a big football fan and will surely want to go too.

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

This doesn’t guarantee any kind of meeting, though the potential is there as at least they’d be on the same side of the Atlantic. Peter and Harriet’s wedding is more of a safe bet for a reunion, though, as the last handful of times Prince William and Prince Harry were together it was linked to a family occasion.

They’re understood to have both attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in August 2024, and were both at King Charles’s coronation, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and the unveiling of a statue of their late mother Princess Diana.