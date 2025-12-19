Festive films the stars love: 7 celebs share their favourite Christmas movie

For many of us, Christmas is all about tradition. Pulling out the same Christmas decorations every year, eating turkey, over-indulging on mince pies - and cracking on a classic festive film.

And it turns out celebrities are no different. Whether it's an old cinematic treasure that pulls on the heartstrings or a light-hearted flick that melts away the stress of the season, these are the films some of our favourite stars turn to year after year.

We spoke to Olivia Coleman, Joanna Lumley and Alan Carr to get the lowdown on their favourite Christmas films.

Celebrities reveal their favourite festive films

It's a Wonderful Life

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1946 film, starring James Stewart, will be enjoyed by Oscar-winning Olivia Colman. "It’s such a beautifully made, tear-jerking film," she tells us. "Sitting down and watching that is always one of the highlights of the season." Former EastEnders actor and Strictly winner Kara Tointon agrees, saying, "I only saw it for the first time a couple of years ago, but it moved me. It made me tear up in a way few movies do.

"I think you’d need a very hard heart not to be affected by it." Not Going Out star Sally Bretton is another fan, saying, "It just gets me every time."

A Christmas Carol

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Comedian Alan Carr loves the 1951 classic. "Alastair Sim is so good as Scrooge," he tells us. And the 1988 update, Scrooged, is a favourite of Red Dwarf’s Craig Charles, who also enjoys Die Hard 2 and Love Actually.

"Bruce Willis is terrific in Die Hard 2, which is set on Christmas Eve, and Love Actually brings out my romantic side," he jokes.

Elf

(Image credit: Getty Images / Warner Bros)

Life on Mars and Grace star John Simm prefers laughter to tears, plumping for Elf, the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell. It tells the story of Buddy, the kid who grows up thinking he’s an elf, only to discover that his biological parents are human.

"That has to get an honourable mention in the list of the very best Christmas movies," says John, who discovered on ITV’s DNA Journey, earlier this year, that his biological father is not the man who brought him up. "When I watch Elf with the family, I find it funny, clever – and also rather poignant."

Bad Santa

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another fan of Christmas comedies is Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall. He likes nothing more than sitting down to watch the 2003 movie Bad Santa over the festive period.

"It’s a rude film, although that’s not why I love it," Kris tells us. "It works because it’s got a real heart and is funny."

Santa Claus: The Movie

(Image credit: Getty / Studio Canal / Lunar Finance Ltd.)

TV presenter Christine Lampard can’t resist the heartwarming plot of the 1985 classic, Santa Claus: The Movie, starring Dudley Moore.

"I just love Dudley as Patch the elf," says Christine. "Works for me every time!"

The Snowman

(Image credit: Getty Images / A TVC London Productions © 1982, 1992, 2002 Snowman Enterprises Ltd)

Former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host James May goes for a true Christmas classic. "My partner Sarah and I make a point of sitting down on Christmas Eve and watching The Snowman," says James. "We know what’s coming – we must have watched it 30 times – but Sarah still cries at it, as a matter of course!"

The Wizard of Oz

(Image credit: Wizard of Oz)

Some celebs, such as Dame Joanna Lumley and Springwatch host Michaela Strachan, watch movies on Christmas Day that aren’t particularly festive.

"The Wizard of Oz would be my choice because it revives memories of Christmases past – I watched it so much when I was a kid," Michaela tells us. "I know it’s not strictly speaking a Christmas film, but it’s got that wonderful sense of magic."

It also revives memories for Ludwig star David Mitchell. "It’s just such a gorgeous film and brings back a lot of childhood memories," he tells us. Meanwhile, Joanna cites Gone with the Wind and Breakfast at Tiffany’s among her favourite films, and says they may get a play on December 25, "after we’ve enjoyed a little fresh air!"