Capricorn compatibility - determined sign's romantic needs and how they interact with the rest of the zodiac

Capricorn compatibility in romantic affairs is direct and fuss-free, as Capricorns are. Their needs and desires in a relationship are straightforward and honestly communicated. Capricorn is a driven sign who knows what they want. However, its compatibility with different signs of the zodiac varies.

First thing first – Capricorn is an earth sign, which makes it a grounded, stable, faithful and passionate sign. They enjoy opulence and a lavish lifestyle. Capricorns can be easily picked out in a crowd, due to their luxe wardrobe and membership cards to exclusive clubs.

Ruled by serious Saturn, planet of karma, Capricorn shares a classical ruling planet with quirky Aquarius. The modern planetary ruler for Aquarius is now chaotic Uranus, but the historic link remains. The link with Saturn means that they are dependable, loyal and stable in relationships. They expect love to be permanent and rewarding for both parties, and they won’t hold back in terms of gifts, attention and special gestures. They hope that you won’t hold back either.

For greater clarity into Capricorn compatibility, you'll need to look deeply into your personal astrological birth chart – until that happens, here is the most important information.

What does Capricorn need in a partner?

(Image credit: Alice Adler/Getty Images)

Practicality is the main characteristic that Capricorn looks for in a potential mate. They would love someone who can change a lightbulb, book a luxury holiday or negotiate a business class upgrade. And for that, someone to appreciate their practical nature.

Capricorn love is stable and dependable, and they need the same in return. They’re exceptionally caring and sensitive, so they won’t tell you if you crossed the line, so make sure you check in with them, and ask if they’re comfortable. Their ruling planet is Saturn, which is mature and hardworking - so never, ever make fun of their career.

Saturn is the planet of Karma, named after the Roman God of time. It is serious, dependable and ambitious. Capricorns feel comfortable in long-term relationships, but the period of getting to know one another is challenging for them. They don’t need love to survive, but they feel more balanced as a pair, so they’re usually in a couple.

Capricorns are business minded and take that approach into their love lives as well. If a partner doesn’t suit their image or has a very cavalier attitude to finances, they’re not going to last.

Capricorn’s communication style is direct to the point of bluntness. If they want to split up, they’ll let you know as soon as it’s occurred to them. They won’t hint or be subtle, they’ll give you two hours to gather your belongings and away you go. You’ll part as friends, because Capricorn wants to see you happy, just perhaps with somebody else.

What is a Capricorn like in a relationship?

A Capricorn is cautious at the start of the relationship. They show their perfectly curated public persona, which is their focused, business-like, fancy side. They speak well, dress impeccably and try not to get too annoyed or too messy.

When they get used to the relationship and feel like their vulnerability would be accepted, they start to show their complex personality. Dating a Capricorn can be quite the rollercoaster ride because they have a very neat and tidy persona, but they can also easily fall into addiction and other destructive behaviours.

When a Capricorn allows for the mask to slip, and they allow you to see their true, imperfect selves, they’ve definitely accepted you as a life partner. They need the total support system from you when you show appreciation for things they do well, but also call them out when they’ve gone too far. They can absolutely accept criticism because they know they’re not perfect and don’t claim to be.

Capricorns could come across as if they admire themselves, but that’s only a mask and they know it. They see themselves as a work in progress and are always welcoming of guidance and growth. They’re a sign ruled by the serious planet Saturn, so they’re mature and responsible. If you feel weak or uncertain, they’ll go out of their way to make you feel stable and strong again.

If you can let the Capricorn be flawless when they want to be, vulnerable when they need to be, and accept that they don’t need to choose, you won’t keep asking yourself which Capricorn is the real one. Capricorn is a cardinal sign on the wheel, which makes them ambitious and active with their careers, their fitness and also in personal relationships. Their classical element is Earth, which means they need stability. Join forces with your Capricorn so you can both make all your dreams come true, together.

Capricorn compatibility with other star signs

(Image credit: Oksana Zueva/Getty Images)

Aries

Aries and Capricorn compatibility would be very passionate. Aries is represented by the ram and Capricorn by the sea-goat, they’re the only two signs with antlers, so they may lock horns. If they’re in conflict, it’ll be forever, but if they’re side by side, they’ll overcome anything together.

Taurus

Taurus and Capricorn compatibility could be lovely. Two Earth signs, both dependable, serious and passionate, they make a great match! Taurus loves to spend time at home, eating something steaming and delicious, and Capricorn loves to spend time out, enjoying a riveting conversation and a signature cocktail at the swankiest rooftop in town. But they can agree to take turns.

Gemini

Gemini and Capricorn love compatibility doesn’t quite work. Each of them would feel as if the other one is making fun of them. Gemini just wants to laugh and party, chat to lots of people and have someone buy them drinks. Capricorn can’t get on board with any of those things! They enjoy time alone and find parties a little loud.

Cancer

Cancer and Capricorn compatibility can be beautiful and traditional. Cancer is a warm and loving partner, who gives all their attention and love to their mate. Capricorn enjoys taking care of a partner, making sure they’ve got everything, and helping them with anything they need. It’ll be a mutually devoted relationship.

Leo

Leo and Capricorn compatibility could be the stuff of legends, if only they could decide on who the leader is. Leo is a proud and fabulous sign, always on the winner’s podium and with a wonderful mane. Capricorn is a business-minded sign, also on the winner’s podium in immaculate tailoring. They’re so well-suited, but it could get competitive.

Virgo

Virgo and Capricorn love compatibility could be less than meets the eye. Two earth signs appear to be a great match, as they’re both no-nonsense and direct. But actually, as they both struggle to express themselves romantically, their compatibility would only take them so far and no further. They could be committed, but there’s no one there who’s good with emotions.

Libra

Libra and Capricorn love compatibility could work well if they’re both respectful. Their styles would match beautifully and that’s a good start. Capricorn aesthetic is opulent. Libra aesthetic is elegant. They’d go well together and enjoy the same pastimes in beautiful locations, just being calm together. Libra is very gentle and Capricorn is powerful, so they need to be mindful of each other’s personalities.

Scorpio

Scorpio and Capricorn love compatibility could make sparks fly. They’re both very intense signs, driven, ambitious, each in their own way. Capricorn ambition is business and status. Scorpio ambition is image and influence. Two very different signs but so compatible with their drive. They’d be right to be suspicious though, as both are always looking for the bigger, better deal.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius and Capricorn love compatibility is just not there. Sagittarius cares not for money, just for joy, fun and adventure. And Capricorn cares not for fun, just for money, wealth and connections. They’re more likely to despise each other than to fall in love with one another, not to mention the fact that Sagittarius is always generous and Capricorn doesn’t just give away anything.

Capricorn

Capricorn and Capricorn love compatibility could be the upmarket love story we’ve all been waiting for. Getting two of the business-minded sign in one relationship means that budgets will be stellar, locations epic, and their commitment to one another will be endless. Both partners feel secure in the relationship and with their devoted partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius and Capricorn love compatibility isn’t the most natural of connections. Even though they’re both ruled by mature planet Saturn, its qualities manifest quite differently in each sign. Aquarius is unusual and loves being different. Capricorn is traditional and loves being mainstream. The gulf between their personalities is just a bit too big, that even pure love would struggle to bridge over it.

Pisces

Pisces and Capricorn love compatibility is really sweet and passionate. Pisces likes to take care of everyone, and they can be quite controlling with it, not letting anyone help them. Capricorn is the one powerful sign who can take the spatula out of their hand, whip their apron off, and whisk them off on a five-star break.