'I'm so proud to have a Christmas Day baby'

What's the most memorable Christmas you've had? Perhaps you spent one year in a different country, or smitten with a new love, or were gifted the most incredible present.

For some women, Christmas marks the moment they started a new life with their family or met the love of their life.

For Gilly Bell, 62, and her husband Gregory, 64, from the Cotswolds, Christmas Day 1991 was the day their daughter Poppy was born. Gilly tells us how that Christmas 34 years ago changed her life.

Gilly Bell, Gregory, and baby Poppy (Image credit: Gilly Bell)

"On Christmas Eve 1991, I was in labour at the Jessop Hospital For Women in Sheffield, as the maternity nurses speculated on whether I’d have the first Christmas Day baby of the year. I was excited too, but as the 21-hour labour continued, delivering a healthy child was all that was on my mind," remembers Gilly.

"Gregory was by my side, and we both cried when Poppy arrived. He has always been the proudest daddy in the world, even starting his father-of-the-bride wedding speech with, ‘When Poppy entered the world on Christmas Day 1991…’

"She was born at 3am and was actually the sixth birth of the day, but we still made the news. I’d bought Christmas tartan pyjamas for us both and I put make-up on for the local newspaper photographer.

"It felt like a joyous start to Poppy’s life and made me realise how special a Christmas Day baby was."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gilly in hospital after having Poppy at Christmas (Image credit: Gilly Bell)

"In our family, Christmas and birthdays have always been big events, so I vowed the double day would always be extra special. When she was little, as soon as Poppy had gone to bed on Christmas Eve, I’d start baking her cake and tiptoeing about, putting up birthday banners and balloons.

"When she came downstairs with her stocking on Christmas Day, we’d be ready with the cake, candles lit, singing Happy Birthday.

"Every year, Poppy has a double present-opening ceremony. First, we all open our Christmas gifts, then after breakfast, Poppy opens her birthday presents – and Christmas-themed wrapping paper is strictly forbidden. "

Poppy blowing out her birthday candles on the Xmas turkey (Image credit: Gilly Bell)

"Ten years ago, we celebrated Christmas at my sister’s house and I forgot the birthday cake. We popped the candles in the turkey, which Poppy thought was brilliant. Even though she’s now married to lovely Aidan and living in London, Poppy still comes home for Christmas every year.

"Poppy has always loved being a Christmas Day baby, though when she was younger she’d sometimes get frustrated that she couldn’t see her friends on her birthday. So when she was seven, we started celebrating a half birthday on 25 June and having a party then, that year with seven and a half candles on the cake.

Poppy celebrating her birthday on Christmas Day (Image credit: Gilly Bell)

"As a teenager, Poppy would have a birthday party at our house on New Year’s Eve. Her friends love that they know someone born on Christmas Day and her phone will be buzzing with messages all day long.

"These days, we meet in London each year for a half-birthday shopping spree. Poppy is my only child and best friend too. Having a Christmas Day baby has been magical for us."

We can't get enough of stories about real women over 40, from women cooking for homeless and vulnerable people at Christmas, and volunteering at a food bank, to the woman who trains guide dog puppies and even the 'real' Riot Women gigging through menopause.

Find their stories and many more in our Inspirational Women pages, and in woman&home magazine.