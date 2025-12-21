'We started a new off-grid life at winter solstice 9 years ago today'

Today marks the winter solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year for those living in the northern hemisphere. For many, it signifies the beginning of the end of darkness – the rebirth of the sun, and therefore of hopes and dreams for the future. It can be a time of reflection and transition.

That was certainly the case for Charis Watkinson, 40, and her husband Matthew, 47. Nine years ago today, they embarked on a new adventure: off-grid living at Beeview Farm, Pembrokeshire.

"In 2016, on the darkest day of the year, the winter solstice, Matthew and I arrived on the land that would become our new home – and our lives brightened. Having longed for the freedom of an off-grid lifestyle, we were desperate to move before Christmas," remembers Charis.

Charis and Matthew Watkinson's children Elsa and Billy are now aged 11 and eight (Image credit: Charis and Matthew Watkinson)

"We wanted to feel peaceful, connected to nature, and away from rent, utility bills and the daily grind.

"Christmas has always been special for us, and we even married on Christmas Eve 2013. When we met in 2008, we were stressed, overworked vets. We dreamt of leaving our jobs and living simply in our own eco-friendly home, with a view of the sea and a mountain behind us.

"In July 2011, we bought four acres of land in Pembrokeshire, and the following April, we moved from Essex to Newport to be nearby. It took until July 2016 for us to gain planning permission, which had a five-year deadline. We’d have to quickly learn to grow and sell our own produce."

‘We dreamt of leaving our jobs and a simple life’

"A month later, we shifted an empty horsebox into one of the fields. We installed a wood burner, and huge sliding windows that gave us incredible sea views. Although it was still primitive, we moved in on that winter solstice, when our eldest, Elsa, was two.

"Gazing across the stunning landscape, I couldn’t believe we were finally living our dream.

(Image credit: Charis and Matthew Watkinson)

"Our priority was keeping Elsa warm with snowsuits, hats and gloves during the day, and woolly socks, hot-water bottles and sleeping bags at night, but she never seemed to notice the cold.

"We had already installed solar panels, so we had electricity and heating, but it felt so cosy and exciting to cuddle up next to the wood burner with our little girl."

"In a bubble of gratitude, we watched the sun set over land we could now call ours."

"That year, we had a tiny Christmas tree and enough power stored from solar panels to watch The Snowman. With a portable gas hob and no oven, Christmas dinner was pies warmed on the wood burner.

"We gave Elsa a second-hand wooden mud kitchen and watched her play with it for hours. We knew we had a lot of hard work ahead, planting trees and setting up vegetable beds, extending the house and keeping chickens, but it was magical.

"In a bubble of gratitude, we watched the sun set over land we could now call ours.

(Image credit: Charis and Matthew Watkinson with their children Elsa and Billy)

"Our son Billy arrived the following Christmas, on 20 December, prompting an extension to the horsebox. We’ve now also added beehives and chickens, a wind turbine, firepit, an outdoor shower and a barrel for a washing machine.

"Last year, we upgraded the solar panels to boost our electricity supply, and bought an electric toaster and kettle. It felt like a luxury after so many years using a grill to toast bread, and waiting 10 minutes for tea!

"The only bill we pay is council tax.

"At Christmas, I make gifts of chutney and a delicious blackberry vinegar. Matthew and I buy charity shop presents for each other. As we keep making improvements, every Christmas is more special than the last.

"But none will ever beat that first year, when we’d just arrived, and were giddy with joy and anticipation for the life we were about to build."

