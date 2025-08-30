Need a good cry? Amanda Lambe recommends a book that left her a ‘gibbering wreck’ and will stay with her ‘for a very long time’

We might still be working our way through the best new reads of summer 2025, but there’s no harm in adding another book to our growing reading list, is there? In fact, it would be impossible not to after watching Amanda Lambe’s tearful review of one of the best new crime fiction and thriller stories to hit shelves.

“I have just finished reading – and I read it in 24 hours – probably one of the most beautiful books that I have ever, ever read,” she said through tears and hiccups in an Instagram video. “It’s one of those books that’s going to stay with me for a very long time and I’ve had a little cry.

“It’s called Broken Country,” she revealed. “It is such a beautiful book.”

Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall : was £16.99 now £9 at Amazon Clare Leslie Hall's debut novel became an instant bestseller when it was released back in March, with the story blending equal parts romance with thriller-like twists and turns. Beth's first love Gabriel broke her heart when he left the village 10 years ago, but now he's back and throwing Beth's settled, stable life with Frank up in the air. She's got to make a decision and when the love of her life is suddenly put on trial for murder, she knows that the consequences could be devastating.

Enticed? We here and woman&home were when Broken Country first came out. In fact, it was woman&home's book of the month in April, with our books editor Zoe West describing the plot as "heartbreaking and real... with all the pace of a literary thriller. A dazzling debut."

It’s not only us who have been influenced by Amanda to tuck into Broken Country and get a good cry on – writer Dawn O’Porter has also bought the book after seeing her emotional Instagram video.

“I’ve just seen a video of Amanda Lambe crying because she has just read Broken Country and now I have to have that and read that,” she said. “There are so many things to do,” she added, “But now I don’t want to do any of them. I just want to read!”

Shop "Tear-Jerking" Reads

Me Before You by Jojo Moyes £9.19 (was £9.99) at Amazon woman&home's Books Editor Zoe West says this is an "obvious" choice of book if you need a good cry, with the story of Lou Clark and Will Traynor reminding us of what's really important in life. When Lou becomes Will's carer, she does more than help him navigate the injuries caused by his motorcycle accident, she also turns his joyless world into one full of colour and love. The Walled Garden by Sarah Hardy £6.78 (was £9.99) at Amazon "I loved this book but it made me sob," Zoe says, so it's a great one to take off the shelf if you need to let it all out. Set in 1946 when men are just returning home from war and settling back into their village of Oakbourne, the psychological wounds of what they've experienced are laid bare. Alice Rayne and her husband Stephen struggle to pick up the pieces of their marriage, but she finds solace – and a new forbidden love – in their walled garden. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara £15.50 at Amazon An unexpected tale, A Little Life follows four college classmates as they move to New York City and try to make a name for themselves. They're struggling for money, but their friendship and ambition is enough to drive them forward. Over the decades, we see them struggle with addiction, success, and pride, though the men stay held together as they support their friend Jude, who is scarred by a childhood trauma that they will all see the consequences of.

People who were already fans of Broken Country were quick to sympathise with Amanda’s tearful reaction to the story, with one writing in her comments, “I started reading this this morning… and finished it by this afternoon. What an incredible book. Cried at the end too!”

While another said, “Picked it up and literally didn’t put it back down til I was done. It was fantastic!”

Let us know in the comments below if you have any other books you'd recommend for a good cathartic cry?