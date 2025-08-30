Need a good cry? Amanda Lambe recommends a book that left her a ‘gibbering wreck’ and will stay with her ‘for a very long time’

She shed tears in her short review of Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall – and has inspired other celebrities and fans to read it too

Amanda Lambe recommends reading Broken Country by Clare Louise Hall
We might still be working our way through the best new reads of summer 2025, but there’s no harm in adding another book to our growing reading list, is there? In fact, it would be impossible not to after watching Amanda Lambe’s tearful review of one of the best new crime fiction and thriller stories to hit shelves.

“I have just finished reading – and I read it in 24 hours – probably one of the most beautiful books that I have ever, ever read,” she said through tears and hiccups in an Instagram video. “It’s one of those books that’s going to stay with me for a very long time and I’ve had a little cry.

“It’s called Broken Country,” she revealed. “It is such a beautiful book.”

Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall
Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall : was £16.99 now £9 at Amazon

Clare Leslie Hall's debut novel became an instant bestseller when it was released back in March, with the story blending equal parts romance with thriller-like twists and turns.

Beth's first love Gabriel broke her heart when he left the village 10 years ago, but now he's back and throwing Beth's settled, stable life with Frank up in the air. She's got to make a decision and when the love of her life is suddenly put on trial for murder, she knows that the consequences could be devastating.

View Deal

Enticed? We here and woman&home were when Broken Country first came out. In fact, it was woman&home's book of the month in April, with our books editor Zoe West describing the plot as "heartbreaking and real... with all the pace of a literary thriller. A dazzling debut."

It’s not only us who have been influenced by Amanda to tuck into Broken Country and get a good cry on – writer Dawn O’Porter has also bought the book after seeing her emotional Instagram video.

“I’ve just seen a video of Amanda Lambe crying because she has just read Broken Country and now I have to have that and read that,” she said. “There are so many things to do,” she added, “But now I don’t want to do any of them. I just want to read!”

Shop "Tear-Jerking" Reads

People who were already fans of Broken Country were quick to sympathise with Amanda’s tearful reaction to the story, with one writing in her comments, “I started reading this this morning… and finished it by this afternoon. What an incredible book. Cried at the end too!”

While another said, “Picked it up and literally didn’t put it back down til I was done. It was fantastic!”

Let us know in the comments below if you have any other books you'd recommend for a good cathartic cry?

