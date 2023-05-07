IKEA Kallax hacks: 10 ways to create transformative home storage

The Kallax hacks you are about to see are so inspiring they should probably come with a warning; almost guaranteed to give you the urge to DIY they might result in impromptu trips to IKEA.

'Hacking' IKEA furniture (aka customizing and improving a piece to better fit the needs of your home) is a popular trend as it offers DIYers a way of elevating their interiors on a budget. The smart IKEA Billy bookcase hacks are a fine example of how transformative these affordable makeovers can be.

IKEA's popular Kallax series is instantly recognizable and well-known for being both practical and affordable. It’s no coincidence then that Kallax hacks are commonplace, so much so that as well as selling various storage inserts for the Kallax, IKEA even suggests some hacks in the product description on their website.

IKEA Kallax hacks: 10 ways to improve your home storage in style

They say necessity is the mother of invention and it is clearly the driving force for many of these inventive IKEA Kallax (opens in new tab)hacks that address common home storage issues in every room, saving their savvy hackers substantial costs in the process.

1. Kitchen island Kallax hack

(Image credit: Jill @Jillyshumblehome)

When it comes to kitchen storage ideas, a stylish kitchen island is one of the best, but they can be large and expensive, so aren’t a fit for every home. DIYer Jill of the popular home Instagram account @jillyshumblehome (opens in new tab) found the perfect solution with this IKEA Kallax hack that scores points for style and functionality.

Jill installed her Kallax unit on a sturdy base using adjustable legs and MDF. The DIY pro added shaker-style paneling to the side of the unit and had the top professionally wrapped with a marble effect. "I had planned this in my head for weeks, but the most important tip I can give is to draw and plan it on paper. I had my measurements all written down."

"The other tip would be to ensure the overhang of the island top allows enough room for your chairs to sit under and for when you are sitting on the chairs, your legs don’t bump the island base", Jill advises. This is one of those Kallax hacks that can save you a fortune and make a kitchen look expensive at the same time.

Clearly happy with the results, Jill confirms, "We spend far more time sitting at the island than we did at the table. I think it just feels more like a sociable space. Of course, the extra storage has come in handy, too." It's also worth noting that kitchen islands are a much-loved interior design feature that can help add value to a home.

2. Creative credenza Kallax hack

(Image credit: Golda Fadzean @prettytwinkledesign)

Golda Fadzean, an interior designer and decorator at Pretty Twinkle Design (opens in new tab), needed a clutter-hiding storage solution for her entryway but didn’t want to pay the $2500 price tag for the credenza she had her eye on. Instead, she designed this creative IKEA Kallax hack.

"We use plywood to build the two doors and half-round moldings to create the details on the doors," explains Golda. "I went to IKEA and got the white Kallax and also picked up the large brass hardware for the doors there." Golda estimates the project cost $175, a considerable saving compared to a bespoke cabinet. This type of project is also an easy way to make a living room look expensive on a budget.

Golda recommends Kallax hacks to others looking to save money on their interiors, saying: "It's so rewarding to walk in my house now and not see clutter as I enter the door."

3. Home office hack complete with room divider

(Image credit: Jessica Welling @jessicawellinginteriors)

When working from home it's imperative to feel productive and organized, meaning clutter is not a welcome accessory. When interior designer and DIY expert Jessica Welling (opens in new tab) of Jessica Welling Interiors (opens in new tab) gave her home office a makeover, she had the brilliant idea of using an IKEA Kallax unit as a room divider with plenty of storage.

This IKEA Kallax hack is clever because it zones the space, provides lots of storage, one of those home office essentials we must just have, and doesn’t block the light thanks to the open compartments.

In her design, Jessica thoughtfully used the Kallax alongside an IKEA Linnmon desk, which, as she explains, "is designed to work with the Kallax bookshelf- so the top of the desk lines up with the third shelf", a nice touch that adds to the considered feel of this office space championing Kallax hacks.

4. Brilliant bar cart Kallax hack

(Image credit: Ashley Rose @sugarandcloth)

A stylish bar cart would once have been considered a luxury item, but not anymore, and Houston-based blogger, DIY, and decor expert Ashley Rose (opens in new tab), the creative force behind the Sugar and Cloth blog (opens in new tab), is who we should thank. The best bit about Ashley’s inspiring bar cart IKEA Kallax hack is that it’s simple to recreate.

You’ll need brass pulls for the top and castors fitted to the base for mobility. Aside from being a great way to make your home look expensive on a budget, Kallax hacks can make the perfect accessory for entertaining guests; anyone for a cocktail?!

5. Wall cabinet Kallax hack

(Image credit: Louise Hart @houseonthehey)

This is one of those IKEA Kallax hacks that is so good you might struggle to spot it. Believe it or not, behind those gorgeous pink cabinet doors is a wall-mounted Kallax storage unit being used as an organized kitchen cabinet…yes, really.

Talented designer Louise Hart, aka @houseonthehey (opens in new tab), is the creative behind this inspirational project. Louise’s kitchen is packed full of crafty and stylish storage hacks, so it fits right in.

To recreate this dusky pink delight, you’ll need MDF to make the doors and kitchen cabinet paint, hinges, and handles to finish them. Louise paired her homemade shaker-style cabinets with a pink gingham skirted curtain to hide the under-counter washing machine and tumble dryer.

6. Playroom toy storage hack

(Image credit: Heather Craig @heatherscolourfulhome)

Toy storage is essential when you have kids or visiting grandkids, but there isn’t an ugly plastic container to be found in Heather Craig’s beautiful playroom. Heather is the creative force behind the Instagram account @heatherscolourfulhome (opens in new tab), where she shares her maximalist interiors and love of color.

Like the rest of Heather’s home, the playroom is bursting with joyful color-infused design, and this simple yet effective IKEA Kallax hack is a focal point. You’ll need brightly colored hairpin legs for this hack which elevate the Kallax unit in all senses of the word. Heather styled the unit with colorful storage inserts and added color-coordinated books for the finishing touch.

Reflecting on the project’s success, Heather shared, "I also love how it means I can store baskets underneath. In a smaller room, raising furniture off the ground can make the room feel more spacious. It’s a win all around."

7. Hallway storage Kallax hack

(Image credit: Charlotte Lake @lifewiththelittlelakes)

The entrance or hallway of a house can be problematic, often the hardest area to navigate when decluttering a home. By design, they are often narrow and can feel cramped and crowded when filled with shoes and coats. Bespoke built-in furniture will undoubtedly help the situation but can be prohibitively expensive for many. But not when there's an IKEA Kallax hack to solve the problem.

Charlotte Lake and her DIY-savvy husband, the creatives behind the Instagram account @lifewiththelittlelakes (opens in new tab), devised a brilliant plan to solve their hallway storage woes.

This hack requires two Kallax units, one tall upstanding unit, and a smaller perpendicular unit topped with wood to create a seating bench with built-in storage. The Kallax units have been painted in a calming sage green – a great paint color idea for hallways.

On the wall, matching tongue and groove wall paneling forms the hanging section of this mini boot room area and a high-level rustic wooden shelf completes the look.

8. Money-saving apothecary cabinet

(Image credit: Glenda Chavez)

Glenda Chavez, a self-taught DIYer, knew she wanted an apothecary cabinet for her newly made-over office, "I love the look and design of apothecary cabinets but the price tag for a brand new one was out of the question and vintage or antique were still quite pricey. So I opted to use an IKEA Kallax instead," she shares.

Of all the IKEA furniture available, a Kallax unit wouldn’t be the most obvious choice for this project, but Glenda had a genius plan. "I simply cut out 2 'doors' from plywood, used a router to create the faux drawers, and added legs made from 2x2s," Glenda explains. "I created the look for a fraction of the cost and customized it to my liking, not to mention I still had all the storage I needed for my office supplies."

This project, which Glenda has shared on YouTube as a step-by-step guide (opens in new tab), is such a creative transformation and further proof that your imagination really is the only limiting factor with Kallax hacks.

9. Creative drawer unit hack

(Image credit: Patty @pattymacmakes)

Creative lifestyle blogger Patty of the Instagram account @Pattymacmakes (opens in new tab) designed this hack to provide organizational storage for her sewing space. Of all our Kallax hacks, this is one of the simpler in terms of DIY, but it shows that simple really can be effective, and the results are on point.

Patty added legs to her Kallax unit and opted for drawer inserts from IKEA, replacing the hardware with a more luxe-looking drawer pull. The outcome was a bespoke-looking storage unit oozing with style.

Reflecting on her IKEA Kallax hack, which she shares on her PattyMac Makes blog (opens in new tab), Patty says, "I am still so surprised by how much I love this simple, inexpensive furniture. It has helped me to clean up my space tremendously and given me beautiful, functional furniture. Think of Kallax as vanilla ice cream and add your own style of feet and drawer pulls as the fudge sauce and sprinkles."

10. Tool-free toddler wardrobe hack

(Image credit: April @aprilannee)

Toddler wardrobes are a nice addition to a child’s nursery, but kids grow fast, so buying an expensive one might not always be practical. Content creator April, who shares her projects on Instagram at @aprilannee (opens in new tab) found the perfect way to customize her IKEA Kallax unit with pressure rods and rustic storage baskets and, in doing so, created a stylish IKEA Kallax hack.

When asked about her DIY project, April told w&h: "This is a Montessori-inspired toddler wardrobe hack using my old Ikea Kallax shelf unit. It’s a budget-friendly version that requires no drill but only creativity," and creative Kallax hacks always get our vote.

Stylist's top tips for IKEA Kallax hacks

As you can see our clever Kallax hackers have demonstrated that every room in the house has something to gain from an imaginative IKEA hack. Although unique, the projects in our round-up of hacks have some things in common; here’s what we learned…