Trinny Woodall reveals the one item you need to transform your entire wardrobe – and it's not an item of clothing

We are big fans of Trinny Woodall, notably for her expansive beauty knowledge thanks to running Trinny London and her incredibly insightful fashion tips and tricks gained from years of working in the fashion industry.

None more so than her recent styling revelation shared on This Morning about where to hang your clothes – it is a surefire way to transform how we style our existing wardrobes without having to buy any new clothes.

The secret, according to Trinny is having a separate clothes rail to style your outfits more like a capsule wardrobe, as opposed to being overwhelmed by a wardrobe full of choice or concealed items you might overlook – this is especially handy to organise a small closet with a lot of clothes.

On the left is a wardrobe filled with gorgeous clothes which feels overwhelming; on the right is a simple freestanding clothes rail with fewer items curated to give a clear overview (Image credit: Future | James Merrell)

Trinny Woodall appeared on This Morning last week to help solve viewers' fashion dilemmas with one asking how to create a 'home uniform' to prevent every day descending into an easy routine of wearing the first casual outfits to hand (we can all relate to this for ease).

Trinny is quick to reply by saying "I think it's such a good question for so many people, so it's great you asked it. The first thing I'm going to ask you to invest in is a rail." Meaning a freestanding clothes rail for styling.

Going on to explain her reasoning behind this savvy homeware buy Trinny explained: "Because sometimes choice and seeing what we have is really challenging when things are squiged in a wardrobe."

"They can be £15 from Amazon or Morplan," Trinny helpfully informs the caller and the audience. "And I want you to create seven days worth of outfits, which you can do on a Sunday if you have half an hour."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to buy a clothes rail for styling like Trinny

Handy shelves Youyijia Small Clothe Rack Visit Site RRP: £14.99 | As Trinny rightfully suggests this is an affordable clothes rail from Amazon that features a compact heavy duty metal garment rack that measures 60cm wide and 151cm in height plus additional shelves for shoes and accessories. Reinforced frame Black Reinforced Heavy Duty Clothes Rail - L 3ft X H 5ft View at Morplan RRP: £48 | Ideal for a winter capsule wardrobe the support bar between the wheels prevents this rail from failing under weight. The reinforced heavy-duty garment rail can support up to 200kg of clothing – that's plenty of cosy winter jumpers. Chic & Simple Habitat Arnie Clothes Rail - Black View at Argos RRP: £16 | This rail is simple yet chic to seamlessly slip into the decor of any bedroom, because there's no hiding this styling staple so it pays to make consider what it looks like also.

"You're going to think about different colours that make you feel good because colours are so important and then shapes," says Trinny. She's so right, discovering what colours suit you is the key to making your wardrobe work harder regardless of anything else.

"And if you have those seven days it's going to make you get into the habit of making more of an effort for yourself, and if you make the effort for yourself when you look in the mirror you're going to think I can be challenged by anything today."

Stylists use this principle to prep for shoots because the process of selecting items and pairing them with other items from a wider essential autumn capsule wardrobe means the outfits feel more considered and curated.

It also takes the stress out of getting dressed every morning feeling like you have 'nothing to wear' because nothing immediately jumps out.

(Image credit: Future)

Our digital fashion editor Caroline Parr comments: "I recently had new wardrobes built, and honestly, halfway through I wondered whether I even needed them at all. With all my beloved items hanging right there on rails, it made it so much easier to choose what to put on every day, and I swear in that time I wore way more than the 20% of my wardrobe we supposedly wear."

"My top tip is to keep a rail and take out some key pieces as often as you can, whether that's once a week or once a year. It will remind you of all your treasures and inspire you to try new outfit combinations."