The White Company Nordic Woods new festive candle is our favourite yet – no wonder it's already a best-seller

There's a new White Company scent for this season and we're already obsessed. It seems we're not alone, as the new Nordic Woods signature scent has already become a best-seller since launching only last month.

Many of The White Company's best-selling scents are determined by the seasons with Winter and Summer being some of the fan-favourite fragrances – this new signature scent is no exception as it's perfect for inviting cosy Christmas vibes.

The new White Company Nordic Woods signature scent is already selling out in the form of scented candles and diffusers – and for good reason.

Feeling like a fresh take on a festive favourite this delicious aroma conjures up feelings of being in a wintery alpine forest with a hint of seasonal sweetness.

This new unmissable scent smells a lot like Christmas – and yet there’s not a whiff of cinnamon or spiced cloves in the blend.

Much like how Pumpkin-spiced scented candles are often the most dominant autumn candles Christmas scents are often loaded with overpowering notes of clove and cinnamon, which can sometimes feel somewhat overpowering. Although, not this

The new Nordic Woods seasonal scent feels reminiscent of 'The Holiday' feel-good Christmas movie, with a scent that transports you to a snow-covered frosty winter forest to create a Christmas scent that is fresh and invigorating without overpowering.

"Imagine the smell of fresh pine, with cold air that lingers after every breath you take," said the fragrance experts at The White Company rather poetically. "After daylight nature trails, you return to a cabin that’s tucked away in a luscious, Scandinavian woodland before nightfall hits. Nordic Woods captures the feeling of seeking warmth and comfort." Ideal for making a home feel cosy for sure.

The top notes of the new aromatic woody scent are Eucalyptus, Birchwood and Amber, which blend to create a heady mix of a fresh but distinct earthy scent that feels like a woodland walk in a jar. If you close your eyes and take in the scent you could very well imagine a fir spruce in your midst, like a real Christmas tree nearby.

Nordic Woods Signature Candle £22 at The White Company The classic 140g jar candle is the ideal Christmas gift for her to enjoy a fresh festive scent. The standard single-wick size offers an approximate burn time of 33 hours. As one customer review says: "A lovely scent provoking thoughts of Christmas cosiness. Smells of woodsmoke, greenery and outdoors," we couldn't have summarised it better ourselves.

Tried & tested Nordic Woods Large Candle £65 at The White Company This generous signature 3-wick candle is the ideal way to immerse the whole room in this powerful woody aroma and provide a greater sense of ambience thanks to the three flickering flames. Offering an approximate burn time of 70 hours, this candle is sure to last well beyond the festive period. Even when the candle is not alight you are acutely aware of the scent, it feels thoroughly immersive – the perfect way to Scent-scape your home to encapsulate the crispness of a forest on cold winter mornings.

Nordic Woods Diffuser £30 at The White Company A room diffuser is the ideal way to scent a room without having to light a candle. We recommend using a diffuser alongside the best flameless candles to provide the scent. "Fantastic fragrance and long-lasting," says a customer review on the company's website, and what more could you ask?

How does it differ from the Winter signature fragrance? The original and best-selling Winter scent has top notes of Cinnamon, Clove and orange so offers a spicy take on a seasonal scent therefore is more suited for those who like a more traditional, unequivocal Christmas fragrance.

And what about the best-selling Fir Tree Signature scent? The distinctive difference between the two alpine scents is the sweetness of Amber in the new Nordic Woods blend, making the new aroma more warming than the 'cedar' notes of the Fir Tree fragrance.

This new home scent is ideal for those who want to make a home smell good without introducing the traditional Christmas scents of heady cloves and spices. We're already looking forward to hopefully securing discounts on all the best-selling home fragrances in this year's promising White Company Black Friday sales.