5 interior design trends from TikTok that homeowners regret trying
These interior trends may have gone viral online but in real life, they were not so well-received
There is nothing worse than hopping onto the latest online trend to find out the hard way that it doesn't work in practice. Sometimes what we think will look good in our own homes doesn't match the vision we saw online and that can leave you frustrated and a few hundred pounds down.
Whether you keep up to date on the latest interior design trends or not, most people have fallen victim to trying out a popular online trend. Sometimes an idea we see on an app like TikTok is just what we've been looking for however others can prove to be more hassle than they're worth.
With that in mind, an interior expert has revealed the top five TikTok interior trends that have left homeowners filled with regret.
5 regretful TikTok interior design trends
You may have always worked hard to not make any of the common interior design mistakes, however when a popular trend catches your eye it can be hard to decipher whether it'll actually work for your home.
Here are five trends that didn't stand the test of time...
1. Black bathroom fixtures
This year's bathroom trends have introduced a few new concepts we haven't seen before, and one of these unique newcomers was matte black fixtures.
"Black bathroom fixtures may seem like a great idea, but over time, fingerprints and dust can become easily visible, reducing the sleek look and making bathrooms look uncleaned or untidy," explains Liam Cleverdon, interior design expert at Flooring King.
"Instead, I recommend opting for silver fixtures in the bathroom, retaining a modern finish and making dust harder to detect."
So you might want to avoid opting for the black fixtures if you want to make your bathroom cleaning routine a little easier.
The Interior Design Handbook: was £25 now £16.57 at Amazon
Looking for some sound advice? This interior design handbook reveals all the secrets of successful interior design and helps you style a home that works best for your space, taste and lifestyle. It's filled with practical tips and tricks
2. Sheer curtains
Adding sheer curtains to your home is a great way of letting natural light in without sacrificing your privacy. However, this minimaluxe-esque addition to your windows isn't the stylish trend you might suspect it to be.
Liam explains that while the curtains are chic, they aren't practical enough to justify their inclusion in a busy room.
"Aesthetically, they’re great, but the same can’t be said for their ability to block sound and light. The poor insulation can lead many people to later regret selecting sheer curtains over block-out or eyelet curtains," He says.
Those who regret this decision will most likely notice it more when looking to keep a bedroom cool, because the sheer material is not suitable.
3. Light flooring in well-used rooms
When trying to make a small room look bigger, opting for lighter colours can give the illusion of more space. Especially when you go lighter with rugs or carpets, and yet these lighter fabrics can also be a huge challenge to keep clean.
"The colour is one of the most important aspects when picking a floor for your home. Not only can it determine how well it complements decor, but it can also increase how visible dirt is throughout the home, giving rooms an untidy aesthetic - as people on TikTok came to learn - and later regret," says Liam.
This issue of course worsens when the lighter flooring is used in well-used rooms such as the kitchen and bathroom. Liam recommends instead opting for a darker shade in busier rooms and using rugs where possible to minimise the spread of dirt.
4. Buying matching furniture sets
Who would have thought that matching furniture was one of the living room design mistakes to avoid? Whilst matching furniture would presumably be an easy way to create a cohesive space, it turns out that it isn't quite so effective.
Liam explains, "Purchasing matching furniture sets may seem like a great idea at the time, but, as seen on TikTok, it’s a choice people quickly regret. The lack of personalisation and ability to mix things up leave designers dreading their choice, styles can quickly become outdated, leaving a room behind."
Instead of matching furniture, Liam suggests creating a contrast between your furniture as this will allow you to quickly change up your style should you want to.
5. Stair runners
A seemingly innocent interior design, stair runners are a great way to add an extra layer of protection and decoration to your staircase. And yet, this one strip of fabric can cause quite a lot of mayhem when it comes to how often you should clean your home.
"Dust and dirt can quickly collect on either side of the runners, especially on high-traffic areas such as stairs. The runners can also affect balance on stairs - particularly with young children - providing a potential safety hazard. To avoid this regret, I suggest getting the entire stairs carpeted instead, matching the rest of the flooring in the home," says Liam
Now you know which interior trends to avoid, why not try some of the fun trends that work for any space? This year has introduced us to the perky Cafecore trend and the rather regal Regencycore aesthetic that we adore.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
