Professional gardener warns of the 'silent drought' we need to be aware of this summer

Record-breaking high temperatures paired with a lack of rainfall have led not only to hosepipe bans across the country but also to a 'silent drought' that is slowly killing our gardens.

Given how often you should water outdoor plants in hot weather, even when there's been a showery downpour, it's safe to say that many trees and plants simply aren't getting enough water to stay hydrated this summer.

"There's a silent drought going on in the UK," explains our resident gardener, Orpheus Alexander. "It's where you feel like there's been plenty of rain, but actually we've only had the odd downpour and gardens are not getting the water they should be getting or are used to getting."

Gardener warns of the 'silent drought' happening this summer

When temperatures are high, we notice effects of the sun, from sunburnt plants to topsoil drying out; however, silent drought is a problem that is far less visible because it occurs at the roots. 'Silent drought' is the notion that our gardens are dehydrating without us really registering the level of distress.

As Orpheus warns: "It's more than the usual summer heat; it's a real lack of water. Sparse but heavy downpours of summer rain can fool us into thinking there's plenty of moisture in the ground, but trees and plants that are used to a more consistent weather pattern simply aren't getting enough water down into their roots."

"Even hardy plants and trees are suffering, and the signs are there," says Orpheus. "Brown leaves, wilting branches – some are even dying."

Orpheus Alexander Social Links Navigation Professional gardener Orpheus is a gardener, designer and lifelong plant enthusiast with a hands-on approach to creating natural, welcoming spaces. He is passionate about working with nature to design gardens that feel alive, seasonal, and personal. He also shares practical tips and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his projects with us on Instagram, @womanandhome, where you’ll often find him discussing plants, design ideas, and the joys (and challenges) of real-life gardening.

After sustained periods of hot weather, gardeners rejoice at the sight of a downpour to 'help the garden', and feel like there's no need to water garden plants, but this isn't always enough when the roots are already drying out.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We don't always think to water in the weeks after we've had heavy rain, but it's vital," he warns. "Once you've identified the plants, trees and shrubs that are suffering from silent drought, give them as much water as you can."

It's also important, especially during hot weather, to avoid the most common watering mistake when watering plants – administer water directly to the roots rather than from above.

A post shared by Orpheus Alexander (@orpheusalexander) A photo posted by on

What else can you do to help with the silent drought? "Mulching helps soil to retain water, plus you can still use your watering can even when there is a hosepipe ban," says Orpheus. Mulching is Orpheus' top tip for plants in hot weather to retain moisture level in the soil.

And don't fret about watering restrictions because there are several ways to water a garden during a hosepipe ban to ensure your dehydrated plants get the moisture they so need.

(Image credit: Future | Amateur Gardening)

"Don't forget to feed your plants and trees. I recommend a liquid seaweed feed as a good all-rounder," Oprheus advises.

Take a close look at the plants and trees in your garden to ensure you don't fall victim to the silent drought.

Expert recommended feed Multi-Mite Multi-Mite 2.5l Liquid Seaweed View at Amazon RRP: £19.95 | Organic cold pressed concentrate - 100% Natural - Plant Feed Fertiliser for Trees, Lawns, Veg and House plants root or foliar feed (2.5 Litres).

With temperatures set to rise again next week, now is the perfect time to stay ahead of the 'silent drought' problem and ensure your garden is ready for the hot weather. Remember to water at the coolest part of the day to avoid water evaporating, ensuring it goes further.

When Orpheus shared this phenomenon with his followers, he asked: "Have you seen the signs of a Silent Drought in your area? Just because it's cloudy doesn't mean there isn't a drought going on, right under our noses." The response was one of overwhelming similarity among gardeners suffering the consequences of the dry weather.

One follower based on the Somerset/Devon borders writes, "Our Acers are almost leafless when normally at this time of year they would be thick with leaves. "

"South East Wales is the same, and we are not used to it", says another.

"Definitely (happening) here in Surrey, I've lost a shrub. The Bride and also a beautiful rambler, both of them had been star performers for years."