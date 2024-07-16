Now is the time to stock up on household essentials – with up to 60% off dishwasher tablets, laundry detergent and more
Now is the time to shop the sales and it's not all about luxury finds – saving on everyday essentials is just as satisfying
Buying household essentials is seldom a joyous task, after all, who wants to spend money on boring items when you could snap up luxury beauty buys or the latest fashion must-haves?
That said, life at home wouldn't function without the many household essentials so there's no getting away from it. So we say make the most of the sales to bulk buy items for less now so you can at least save money in the process and stay well stocked for the foreseeable.
I'm buying two of possibly the most unglamorous things in the world - Method Anti-Bacterial All-Purpose Cleaner refill and Cheeky Panda Bamboo Toilet Rolls but both are items that I routinely 'add to basket' so I'm taking advantage of today's household essentials Amazon Prime Day deals.
Household essentials: Amazon Prime Day Deals
Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets Bulk: Was £50 Now £17.99 at Amazon
This whopping 62% saving makes each dishing washing load cost merely 10p. The 2-pack contains 166 tablets in total, offering enough powerful cleaning solutions to last for months on end.
Ecover Non-Concentrated Non-Bio Laundry Liquid Refill: Was £18 Now £13.59 at Amazon
Having just bought this in a smaller version in a well-known supermarket last month I am most definitely happy to restock. Its pleasing cleaning results and fresh 'Lavender & Eucalyptus' scent are a winning combination. The 5 litre capacity offers 56 washes which equals just 24p per wash thanks to the sale price.
Regina Blitz Household Towels: Was £30 Now £18.99 at Amazon
Kitchen towel is one of those everyday essentials that is all too easy to forget when writing the shopping list of things you have run out of. This pack of 12 rolls should last the best part of the year, so that needn't be a problem. The popular 3-ply kitchen roll features 70 sheets per roll of FSC Certified Paper.
The Cheeky Panda Bamboo Toilet Rolls Bulk Buy: Was £22.99 Now £10.41 at Amazon
This 55% discount makes this 'Amazon's Choice' bulk buy even better for value. The sustainable tissue paper pack contains 24 rolls of 3-ply toilet paper and has a 4.5-star rating on the site, proving its popularity. Breaking down the costs it works out at just 43p per roll.
MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, Pack of 12: Was £15.99 Now £9.99 at Amazon
Whether cleaning the fridge or cleaning a coffee machine a microfibre cloth will always be a household essential for getting the job effectively.
Method Anti-Bacterial All-Purpose Cleaner Refill: Was £7 Now £5.31 at Amazon
I have this very surface spray and the 'Wild Rhubarb' scent smells divine - the ideal way to make your kitchen smell good. This refill bottle means you can fill your empty bottle (mine is the 882ml bottle) or any small spray bottle to keep this larger 2L bottle in the cupboard.
It's all too easy to get carried away during sale periods and only shop the bigger ticket items, which is still a brilliant idea from the best dehumidifiers to the best air fryers to secure big discounts on famous brands, but all too often we ignore the small wins. And right now in these costly times, the small wins can make a huge difference.
If you have the space bulk buying household essentials is a must, it means you make noticeable savings and save yourself the time making future purchases – not to mention it means you won't be caught short and run out.
