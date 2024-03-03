New on-trend Cuprinol colours are perfect to spruce up gardens in time for spring

Cuprinol, the masters of outdoor paint, has welcomed six new hues to its vibrant Garden Shades collection just in time to give gardens a much-needed spring update.

Whether you're a fan of the latest colour-inspired garden trends or are on the lookout for the best budget garden ideas, these new seasonal Cuprinol colours are all the inspiration you need.

"We wanted to make the latest launches in the Garden Shades range a reflection of some of the most gorgeous colours nature organically provides us with, while also being workable to the nation’s most beloved interior styles," says Marianne Shillingford, a colour expert at Curpinol, explaining the thought process behind the new exterior paint collection.

New launch: Cuprinol colours for spring 2024

As an addition to the pre-existing 30-plus colours in the Cuprinol Garden Shades collection, these six new hues are to be used as a tool to extend your interior style into your outdoor living room ideas and exterior spaces.

The colours, Coral Splash, Emerald Stone and Mellow Moss are in the Nature's Brights category as they're the more saturated colours within the new range.

Coral Splash is a pastel pink with a mauve undertone that feels very on-trend with Pantone's Colour of the Year 2024, Emerald Stone a jewel-toned teal and Mellow Moss a muted light green, similar to a soft sage green.

Cuprinol Garden Shades in Coral Splash 2.5L Visit Site RRP: £31.13 | If you're still not over the Barbiecore trend then this muted taupe pink is the one for you. Although you might want to keep this to smaller elements in your garden we say go big or go home. Cuprinol Garden Shades in Emerald Stone 2.5L View at B&Q RRP: £31.13 | Fancy bringing a little fun and life to your garden? Look no further than this rich jewel-toned teal, perfect for fun little DIY projects like jazzing up a potted plant or two! Cuprinol Garden Shades paint in Mellow Moss 2.5L View at B&Q RRP: £31.13 | If you're not quite ready to let go of your beloved neutrals then this spring-ready shade Mellow Moss is perfect for bigger projects. Especially if your shed needs a little spruce up.

Garden summerhouse painted in new Cuprinol colour 'Mellow Moss' (Image credit: Cuprinol)

The three Nature's Brights colours are designed to be paired with the other three new shades, in the Nature's Neutral category which are Blue Slate, Malted Barley and Winters Well.

Blue slate is a coastal pale blue, perfect for any shed renovations, Malted Barley is an airy neutral ideal for any Minimaluxe lovers and finally, Winters Well is a unique cool tone greyish blue.

By creating both bright and muted shades, the paint collection truly has something for everyone, whether you're into your dopamine decor or are aiming for the quiet luxury garden style.

Cuprinol Garden Shades in Malted Barley in 2.5L View at Wood Finishes Direct RRP: £21.99 | This colour is the perfect warm grey colour, ideal for boundary fences and external walls. Because of its neutral hue, Malted Barley can be used against one of the brighter shades in the collection. Cuprinol Garden Shades in Blue Slate 2.5L View at B&Q RRP: £31.13 | As the darkest colour of the 6 new hues, Blue Slate is certainly one for the statement makers. This dark grey is perfect for upcycling any brickwork or ceramic into a sleek new style. Cuprinol Garden Shades in Winters Well 2.5L View at B&Q RRP: £31.13 | If Spring and pastel colours are not your thing then this cool-toned bluey grey is a great shade to bring a little character to your outdoor space.

Birdhouses painted in new Cuprinol colours 'Coral Splash' and 'Emerald Stone' (Image credit: Cuprinol)

Despite these being new colours, the formula is the same as the existing Garden Shades range – offering up to six years of weather protection on wooden surfaces. The paints can also be used to redecorate terracotta, brick and stone, perfect for any sustainable garden projects.

The shades come in various sized tins with 1L being priced at £10.22, perfectly for any smaller DIY projects, upcycling or if you're looking for the best colour for a front door. However, if you're looking to do a complete garden makeover then 5L tubs are available in selected shades for £34.09.

If you're looking to inject a little fun into your garden this spring, we'd recommend using some of the Nature's Brights shades in smaller projects like the birdhouses shown above. Or why not take the shade of Emerald Stone to create a statement wooden bench? We might just have to do it ourselves!

The new colours launched on the 19th of February. All Garden Shades, new and pre-existing are available to shop online now at Cuprinol.co.uk.