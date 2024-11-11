Rixo launches its debut homeware collection - it's 'everything you'd expect and more'
This fashionable interior collection is guaranteed to inject vibrant energy into your homes this season
As one of our favourite fashion brands, Rixo's newest launch was somewhat of a surprise but a very good one. In exciting news, the brand is debuting an interior collection – the perfect excuse to refresh your space and breathe a little life into your home.
Whether you're ready to delve into the dopamine decor trend head first or are simply looking for a fun way to add personality to your home's interiors this collection has a lot to offer.
If you're already a fan of Rixo like we are you'll know their clothes are renowned for being bold and beautiful with a vintage feel, Rixo's 'iconic' leopard print skirt is a fine example. Luckily their home collection mirrors this style.
New in: Rixo's debut homeware collection
As is true with their beloved clothing ranges, Rixo has prioritised high-quality materials and unique patterns with this small yet mighty interior offering.
There are currently only three products to shop for in the new 'Casa Rixo' collection, tablecloths, cushions and napkins. Small but might this range certainly will become your favourite pieces in your home.
The abstract designs are inspired by artist Henri Matisse who has had a long-term influence on the brand. The collection has two vibrant colour palettes, one bright and primary and the other more Minimaluxe-esque neutral with warming terracotta and cream.
Orlagh McCloskey, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Rixo spoke about the homeware debut, "The antique and vintage fairs we constantly visit have been a source of inspiration, shaping the spaces we create in stores."
"We believe Rixo can bring a fresh perspective to homeware, with accessible pieces designed to make an instant impact. Our personal style, seen in our clothing, naturally extends into interiors as well."
Our Fashion Editor Caroline Parr echoes this, saying the style consistency is clear throughout this new collection. She says, "This interiors debut is everything you'd expect and more from one of the best British clothing brands."
"Much like their signature dresses, there are bright colours and bold prints, ensuring these items will spark joy in your home. I want one of everything!"
With prices starting at £45, this may not be considered budget-friendly however it's the luxurious details that elevate the range and justify the higher price. The plush cushions contain down-feather fillings and all the products are hand-paint designs printed on linen fabrics. These are charming pieces that will be adorning your home for years to come.
And what better time than party season to try out some essential hosting tips with your new showstopping tablecloth and napkins?
Shop Rixo's debut home collection
Accent accessory
RRP: £75 | Nothing livens up a space like a colourful statement cushion. Whether you want it to transform your living room on a budget or as an added comfort for your dining room seats, these cushions are ideal.
Cheery napkins
RRP: £45 | Printed with a hand-painted motif that's uniquely Rixo, these napkins are made to elevate your tablescape set-up. With a blend of cotton and linen, they're extremely easy to wash and will last for many dinner parties to come.
Uplifting tablecloth
RRP: £140 | Tablecloths might be the underrated star of every dinner party and family meal. They not only make clean-up that much easier but they also completely transform your space within seconds. This one from Rixo, with its bold and abstract design, will lovingly transport you to a quaint Mediterranean eatery.
Whether or not you follow the year's biggest interior trends, going out of your comfort zone and playing with colours or bold shapes can massively pay off. Using pieces like napkins and cushions to do this will make the transition a lot smoother.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
