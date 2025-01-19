Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie reveals the 5 kitchen organisation tools we all need for 2025

January is the perfect time to start decluttering and reorganising your home and what better place to start than the heart of your home, the kitchen?

The process of organising a kitchen can feel pretty overwhelming, with endless utensils and scattered pots and pans – making it hard to know where to start. Using smart, space-saving kitchen storage ideas can make the whole task so much easier.

You may be wondering what ideas are best suited to your space, Lynsey Crombie has shared her kitchen organisation must-haves that can completely transform kitchens of all sizes, big or small. If you need small kitchen storage ideas these will prove especially helpful.

Whether it's help with daily habits to keep your home clean and tidy or professional tips for cleaning your kitchen, Lynsey is always there with outstanding advice.

She says, "A well-organised kitchen is the heart of any home. When space is limited, maximising every inch is crucial. Over the years, I’ve discovered some simple ways to create more room, keep everything in its place, and make the kitchen not only functional but also enjoyable to use."

1. Mug Hooks for Inside Cupboards

When organising your kitchen cabinets, it's important to make the most of your space while ensuring everything is easy to access. Using mug hooks whether inside or out of your cabinets is just one great way of doing this.

Lynsey explains, "One of the easiest ways to double your cupboard space is by using mug hooks. These clever additions can be slid onto your internal shelves creating an extra layer of storage mugs. By hanging items that would otherwise take up shelf space, you instantly create more room for larger items."

2. Sticky Magic Hooks for Everyday Essentials

Finding ways to organise a small space can be tricky, but one of the best tips is to use vertical space as well as floor space. Hooks are a brilliant way to do this without making your kitchen look too overcrowded or messy.

"Sticky magic hooks are another fantastic tool for keeping your kitchen organised. Use them to hang dustpans, brushes, cleaning cloths, or dusters on the sides of cupboards. This not only keeps these items off the counters and out of drawers but also makes them easily accessible when needed. The best part? Sticky hooks are affordable and easy to install," says Lynsey.

3. Expandable Drawer Dividers

There's nothing quite as frustrating as opening a kitchen drawer to absolute chaos. If you don't properly organise your kitchen drawers, you'll more than likely find yourself losing things and quickly becoming overwhelmed with the clutter.

Lynsey has just the thing to fix this, saying, "Drawers can quickly become cluttered, but expandable dividers are a lifesaver for keeping things neat. Use them to separate items into distinct sections such as tea towels, cutlery, utensils, and more."

"Adjustable to fit any drawer size, these dividers make it easy to locate what you need without rummaging. Plus, they help you maintain order over time, as every item has its designated spot," she adds.

4. Fridge Trays for Easy Organisation

You may think you've mastered the art of how to organise a fridge, but if you're not making use of trays then you may want to rethink your layout.

Lynsey points out just how frustrating and inefficient a cluttered fridge can be. She explains, "Fridge trays are a brilliant way to keep things organised and speed up cleaning. Use them to group similar items; one for condiments, another for dairy, and so on."

Once you're ready to clean your fridge, Lynsey recommends simply pulling out a tray at a time, wiping it down and placing it back. She says, "This approach saves time and effort while keeping your fridge looking spotless and well-ordered."

5. Shelf Organisers for Cupboards

This product isn't just ideal for your cupboards but if you're struggling for ways to organise your pantry then shelf organisers are your new best friend.

"If you have cupboards filled with tins or small containers, shelf organisers are a must. These handy tools essentially double your storage space by creating an additional shelf within the cupboard," says Lynsey.

She explains, "Use them to stack items without the risk of toppling or losing things at the back. Shelf organisers are especially useful for storing canned goods, spices, or baking supplies, allowing you to see everything at a glance."

Now your kitchen is tidy and organised why not try out some of our expert-recommended ways to make your kitchen smell good? Tackling food odours can seem impossible but with our guide, you'll be surprised just how easy it is.