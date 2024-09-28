This Amazon diffuser has completely changed the ambience of my room and it's on sale now
I didn't realise how much using a diffuser in my home would transform my wind-down routine but I couldn't go back if I wanted to
I don't know about you, but when the weather gets colder, I want my space to get cosier. Normally, that looks like snuggling up with a soft blanket and a cup of tea, but, recently, I've added something new to my routine. My beloved diffuser.
The best essential oil diffusers come with all kinds of benefits. You can use them to scent-scape your home; they're proven to help you to relax and unwind; they can compliment your beloved autumn candles; and, if you buy the right one, your diffuser will add ambience to any room.
It might sound like a luxury, but, trust me, if you shop them right, you can pick up one of these for a bargain. The diffuser that I own completely transformed my nightly routine and it's currently reduced to under £30 on Amazon.
What's the deal?
I won't keep you in suspense about the diffuser that I use (and love). It's the Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser. Normally, it's £29.99, but now, it's £22.99 at Amazon. Reduced or not, it's an amazing deal, because you get so much for your money.
One of the things that I love the most about the Asakuki are the colours. The diffuser lights up, offering fifteen different tones and shades, that will glow to match any of your interior colour palettes. I've opted for bright, uplifting shades in the mornings as well as warm, soft glow in the evening.
When you buy the Asakuki, you'll also get six essential oils. These can be added to the diffuser, which uses a gentle mist to diffuse the scent into your air. "Water misting is a clever way to add scent to your home," says Laura Honey, Master Perfumer and eCommerce Editor at woman&home, "blending filtered water with your essential oils will help to improve your air quality and they're much more gentle on your skin."
Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser: was £29.99 now £22.99 at Amazon
With 15 colour lights to choose from, four timer settings and a pack of 6 essential oils included this is one of the best deals we've seen for diffusers. One of my favourite things about this diffuser is its auto-shut-off feature, meaning you don't have to panic about leaving the house and forgetting to turn it off. It's a godsend.
How does it work?
It only has two buttons, one for your light colour choice and the other for your chosen mist setting. That's it. And whilst we're seeing multi-functional, can-do-it-all technology in the latest appliance trends I enjoy how simple this is. After all, I don't want to be stressed trying to figure out how to work my diffuser when I'm entering relaxation mode.
Of course, my candles will not be going anywhere. However, for the same reason I love flameless candles, I love this diffuser. You can leave it running without fear of leaving an open flame burning in your room. This Asakuki model even has an auto-shut-off feature which means once the water runs out it will turn itself off. Pretty nifty right?
What are the benefits of diffusers?
There are a lot of health benefits to adding a diffuser to your space too! Aromatherapist and founder of Marie Reynolds London, Marie Reynolds says, "Those looking for a natural way to reduce stress, improve air quality, or elevate their mood should consider an aromatherapy diffuser. Ideal for those who value wellness, relaxation, and mindfulness, it's perfect for busy professionals, parents, or anyone looking to create a beautiful space. "
She adds, "The sense of smell is directly linked with emotions, so these devices are great to subconsciously relax, revitalise and bring clarity."
Not only do I enjoy the way you can fragrance layer with your favourite essential oils but I would say I get a lot of use out of the lighting feature. Being able to choose the exact hue of light you want is ideal. My go-to is a peachy warm colour as it's my favourite way to make a home feel cosy.
Other diffuser models that I love
If this all sounds like music to your ears then why not make the most of the deal on the Asakuki diffuser? Or should you want to invest a little more into the style and function of your diffuser then we've picked out some of the best alternatives on the market right now.
Budget friendly
RRP: £21 | This is a seriously impressive diffuser for its price range. Made of ceramic and wood this model oozes luxury whilst it also offers a 4-mist timer and a soft warm light to add to your relaxing ambience. It has a 100ml capacity, so you'll get a substantial amount of scent diffused into your room over three hours.
Investment diffuser
RRP: £68 | If you're up for investing a little more money into your relaxation routine this diffuser from Cowshed is perfect. This is particularly great for any room in your house with a more Minimaluxe feel as the model is completely white and neutral. It's also ideal for sleepers who don't want a bright light on while their essential oils work their magic.
Blow the budget
RRP: £105 | This might have to be the prettiest diffuser we've ever seen but it does come at a price. Known for being scent masterminds, this latest offering from Neom is particularly impressive. It has a tank big enough for 7 hours of scent, a guided breathing mode function and a stunning matcha green glass cover that will light up any space.
Are you still working your way through your candle collection? You should try this used candle cleaning hack that will allow you to repurpose your favourite candle jars. We recommend reusing them for some fun and crafty autumn home decor ideas!
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
