Trouble falling asleep? A sleep scientist and instructor reveal the 5 yoga poses for a better wind-down routine

Yoga for sleep involves gentle poses designed to lower our stress levels and clear racing thoughts. For those with sleep issues, it can be a vital sleep aid. So, forget sleep apps for learning how to sleep better, and try this instead.

Hannah Shore, a sleep scientist and the head of sleep science at Mattress Online, is in favour of the method. As adults, she says, "we forget the importance of slowing down at the end of the day and relaxing. But it's very important to get both the mind and body ready for sleep."

Where should you start? Here, I've spoken to Hannah and a yoga instructor to reveal the poses you should try, the benefits of yoga for sleep, and how long each session should last to see a difference in your sleep.

Can yoga help improve sleep?

Yes, yoga can be a great way to wind down before bed, says Hannah, as "slowing down helps lower your core body temperature and lets your body produce the right hormones for sleep."

Several studies have also highlighted the benefits of yoga for sleep over the years. Take one from the University of North Texas Health Science Centre, where researchers found that participants (who were all over 60 years old) had "significantly less" sleep disturbances, required less time to fall asleep after getting into bed, and used fewer sleep medications. They also had improved sleep quality and efficiency over the 12-week intervention.

Yoga for sleep is suitable for all, whether you practice yoga every day or are starting yoga for beginners. However, not all yoga is equal when it comes to sleep. Certain poses can help lull you into a slumber, while others could fire up your brain before bed, says Olga Church, a certified yoga instructor with The Yoga Collective.

Yoga poses for sleep

1. Settling down

As yoga for sleep is a mindful exercise, it's important to get into the right headspace for it, so begin by finding a comfortable seated position, as Olga demonstrates here.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths, inhaling and exhaling through your nose.

Relax your jaw and drop your shoulders down.

Focus on letting go of any stress or worries from the day.

Bring your arms over your head and take a deep stretch through your upper body.

Interlace your fingers away from you and gently sway from side to side, stretching into your side body.

Move your gaze up and roll your head back if your neck feels ok.

2. Twisted lateral stretch

Bring your right hand to the left knee.

Extend your left arm all the way up and over your head, leaning into your right side.

Gently lengthen through your left side and shorten through your right.

Try to slightly bring your right shoulder forward and bring your left shoulder back.

Repeat on the other side.

3. Child's Pose

Here, Olga encourages the use of a bolster, which is a cylinder-shaped cushion that supports the body. It's an alternative to the classic child's pose and "helps to stretch your back and hips while providing a sense of comfort and security," she says.

Place the bolster crosswise in front of you and rest your arms on it.

Allow your upper body to extend forward.

Release your head down.

Stay in stillness or gently sway your body from side to side.

4. Side stretch

This is another side stretch that Olga recommends for "releasing tension in your sides and improving flexibility," she says.

From the child pose, slowly lift yourself up and find a cross-legged position.

Place the bolster next to your right thigh and rest your forearm on top of it.

Reach your left arm up and over your head, stretching to the right side.

Hold for a few breaths.

If you want to go deeper, you can extend your right arm down, sliding the bolster underneath your armpit.

5. Gentle back bend with bolster

Finally, we have the back bend. "This gentle back bend helps to open your chest and shoulders, promoting deep breathing and relaxation," she says.

Place the bolster lengthwise behind you and position it so that you can lie back on it.

Take a breath in and extend your arms over your head

Take a deep stretch back, slowly to ensure you're comfortable with the movement.

Allow your arms to rest comfortably by your sides.

Benefits of yoga for sleep

Lowers cortisol levels : " Our brains can be working on overdrive throughout the day, trying to remember to complete every little task. In the evening, we often sit and think about all the tasks we didn’t complete, which creates stress," says Shore. "When the body is stressed, we produce cortisol, which is a wake-promoting hormone. Whilst this is in our system, we will find it difficult to fall asleep."

Our brains can be working on overdrive throughout the day, trying to remember to complete every little task. In the evening, we often sit and think about all the tasks we didn’t complete, which creates stress," says Shore. "When the body is stressed, we produce cortisol, which is a wake-promoting hormone. Whilst this is in our system, we will find it difficult to fall asleep." Lowers heart rate: "Yoga involves a lot of breathwork, which actively encourages the brain and body to slow down. It can lower the heart rate and breathing rate, telling your body to relax, which allows for the production of sleep hormones like melatonin," she says.

"Yoga involves a lot of breathwork, which actively encourages the brain and body to slow down. It can lower the heart rate and breathing rate, telling your body to relax, which allows for the production of sleep hormones like melatonin," she says. Lowers blood pressure: Several studies, including one in Cureus, have highlighted that yoga can help lower blood pressure in those experiencing sleep issues like insomnia, which has the double benefit of improving sleep and resilience to various diseases.

Several studies, including one in Cureus, have highlighted that yoga can help lower blood pressure in those experiencing sleep issues like insomnia, which has the double benefit of improving sleep and resilience to various diseases. Improves sleep quality: All of this means that you may fall asleep faster, but also have a better quality of core sleep that's more restorative, boosting energy levels for the following day.

All of this means that you may fall asleep faster, but also have a better quality of core sleep that's more restorative, boosting energy levels for the following day. Helps you switch off: "As part of a bedtime routine, yoga can create a clear boundary between the busyness of the day and the slower pace of night, helping the body shift into sleep mode more naturally," explains Olga.

Which yoga is best for sleep?

The slower styles of yoga are better for sleep, the experts agree. This includes:

Yoga Nidra: Also called 'yogic sleep', this is a "guided meditation practice that helps the mind hover between wakefulness and sleep, making it ideal for easing insomnia or anxious thoughts," says Olga.

Also called 'yogic sleep', this is a "guided meditation practice that helps the mind hover between wakefulness and sleep, making it ideal for easing insomnia or anxious thoughts," says Olga. Restorative yoga: This type of yoga "uses props to fully support the body in restful positions, encouraging deep relaxation without effort," she says.

This type of yoga "uses props to fully support the body in restful positions, encouraging deep relaxation without effort," she says. Yin Yoga: This type "involves holding passive stretches for several minutes, which not only calms the mind but also releases physical tension," she says.

But any yoga can be beneficial for sleep as long as you're not trying to do yoga as a workout before bed and you only involve light stretches to help you switch off from the day, says Hannah.

She also notes that for optimum sleep-inducing yoga, you should make sure your sleep environment is cool, dark, and quiet. "This will allow both your mind and body to relax, cool down, and produce the right hormones so that when you finish, you can drift off to sleep easily."

How long should you do yoga for sleep?

A yoga session for sleep doesn't have to be long, says Olga. "10 to 30 minutes is typically enough," she says. "Even a short routine with just a few poses, combined with mindful breathing, can make a noticeable difference."

Consistency is key, however, she adds. "Creating a ritual signals to your body and mind that it's time to rest."