What is the reverse cowgirl sex position? How to do the popular move and its benefits

The reverse cowgirl sex position is one of the more famous moves out there, popularized across films and television for its unique angle and numerous benefits for couples.

Reverse cowgirl is an alternative to the classic cowgirl, where the top partner straddles the bottom and holds eye contact. For those who love G-spot stimulation and intense intimacy during sex, the traditional version is a great choice. But if you're looking for something a little more intense, the reverse cowgirl could be for you.

However, the reverse cowgirl also comes with a certain reputation. So, it's important to be safe and slow when it comes to trying this one out in the bedroom. To reveal all you need to know before adding the reverse cowgirl to your list of best sex positions, we've consulted a sexologist on the basics, how to do it right, and variations to try.

What is the reverse cowgirl sex position?

The reverse cowgirl sex position is a great option for those who love to stay in control in the bedroom, says clinical sexologist Ness Cooper (opens in new tab). "One person straddles another while being penetrated, with the person on top facing away from the person lying underneath," she explains. "The one on top is often seen as the 'rider' of the person underneath them, which means they'll generally be doing a lot more of the movement during sex."

It's traditionally a penis-to-vagina sex position but some like to explore it in other ways, she adds, including with anal penetration or a pick of the best sex toys.

(Image credit: H. Maddison)

Benefits of the reverse cowgirl

1. More comfortable

For anyone who prefers a gentler touch around the G-spot during sex, the reverse cowgirl could be a winner, says Cooper, who is also the founder of The Sex Consultant (opens in new tab) and expert for Je Joue (opens in new tab). "Reverse cowgirl can feel more comfortable for those who find anterior or G-spot area pressure uncomfortable during sex," she explains.

Instead of directly hitting the anterior wall, closest to the belly button where this sensitive area sits, this position puts slightly more pressure on the posterior, which can also feel amazing in its own way.

Plus, the sex and relationship therapist says, "Some people find that on-top sex positions [including the yab yum and full nelson sex position] allow them to have more control over how deep penetration occurs", which in turn can be more comfortable for the person on top.

2. Access to the other erogenous zones

The unique angle of the reverse cowgirl sex position allows both partners the chance to explore each other's erogenous zones. "The person on top can stimulate their partner's balls and even explore stimulating them anally whilst they ride them," says Cooper.

For the partner on the bottom, "the fact their partner is facing away from them offers the chance for some anal stimulation with a finger or sex toys as well if the rider is consenting. Otherwise, the position can allow for easier access to the clitoris and even allow for bulkier sex toys to be used," she says, such as one of the best wand vibrators.

3. A unique view

The reverse cowgirl is very similar to doggy style in the view partners have of each other and their surroundings so if you like that one, you'll love this one. "The person penetrating may feel different sensations when penetrating the vagina this way, which can lead to more intense sensations," the sexologist says. "Reverse cowgirl can also allow the bottom partner a good view of the buttocks, which may be an additional turn-on."

Do you need to be flexible to reverse cowgirl?

The reverse cowgirl doesn't require much flexibility as it's a movement that mainly takes place in the sitting position. Some hip flexibility may be needed from the top partner to gyrate and move up and down, but this is minimal.

Depending on the position of your legs in the reverse cowgirl, however, the person on top may need some level of flexibility. If the rider has their feet facing up and resting under their buttocks, this requires less flexible movement, says Cooper. While "sitting on your partner with your knees hitched up toward your chest with feet planted on the ground may be more limiting as you require more muscles to thrust up and down."

However, with this in mind, it's important to consider the reputation of the reverse cowgirl. The butter churner sex position undoubtedly takes the top spot of the trickiest sex position out there, but the reverse cowgirl has been dubbed "the most dangerous sex position" in recent years, following a study by the University of Campinas (opens in new tab). The research found that out of 42 confirmed penile fracture cases, the largest majority (14.5%) were caused by woman-on-top positions, including the reverse cowgirl, due to the angle.

So, when trying the reverse cowgirl sex position with a partner, be sure to go slow and use plenty of your best lube. You could also try the following variations, as suggested by sexologist Cooper, to make sure you and your partner can get the most from this move.

Variations to try