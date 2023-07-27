Salma Hayek says this one easy wellness practice is what keeps her looking so youthful
The star also insisted that she's never had Botox or plastic surgery
Salma Hayek, 56, revealed this simple wellness practice is the secret to her youthful appearance, and insists she has never had Botox or plastic surgery.
Salma Hayek is one of those celebrities we just can't get enough of. From her jovial spirit and hilarious crack-ups (she once revealed she "nearly died" from receiving a lap dance on the Magic Mike set), to her amazing sense of fashion (we're still thinking about her incredible tie-dye look), the actress is awe-inspiring and truly a legend among us.
Recently, she spoke with Kelly Ripa on the morning show star's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera. When discussing appearance, Kelly asked Salma flat out if she's ever had Botox.
"No Botox," she said plainly.
She did, however, credit her effortlessly youthful appearance to one simple wellness practice: meditation.
"Because of a lot of pain in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving," she told Kelly. In this, she was referencing her herniated disc and problems in her neck, hip, and ankles.
"I can do it for hours because you don't feel the time, and it's so much fun because it's not like you sit there and you think of nothing," she said, explaining why the meditation practice works for her.
"It's actually feeling the energy as it moves and it dances inside of you," she said - which sounds a lot like the happiness trick she revealed on the Kelly Clarkson Show, which is going into your room, shutting the door, and dancing to music like no one is watching you.
When asked if she has any semblance of a routine or regimen when meditating, the star said she really has no agenda, she just goes into it listening to her body.
"I listen to my body. And it's weird things," she told Kelly. "What I do every day, most of the time, I start still. There is movement, but you have to learn to let your body move on its own."
Salma reinforced the fact that she doesn't use any meditation apps (popular ones that are often mentioned include Calm or Headspace), it's truly all her "own invention."
"It's my own invention. I can do five minutes and it can be very powerful," she said.
Salma Hayek's Meditation Advice
Salma encouraged those who want to try meditating the Salma way to go alone into a room, sit down, and put on music you wouldn't normally listen to, first and foremost.
"Feel the vibration of the music, use your imagination to do weird things," she said. "One thing that works for me a lot is I start imagining that I'm breathing through my ears."
"If you need to move, move. Run in place, but without anyone watching. And blindfold yourself so that you go inside. You don't have any outside stimulation," she added.
Ultimately, Salma said, this might not work for everyone, but people have to turn into their "own uniqueness" to find out what helps them feel whole in themselves.
