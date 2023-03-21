Salma Hayek's happiness trick is giving us life
Salma Hayek shares the heartwarming way she cheers herself up when she's feeling low
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Salma Hayek recently shared one of her favorite ways she cheers herself up if she's feeling low.
Let's face it - we've all had moments where we're totally and utterly down in the dumps. It's an inevitable and frustrating part of life. Luckily though, Salma Hayek just shared a way we can remedy this feeling, and honestly, it's fool-proof.
Salma (who recently wowed in a red hot gown) was on the Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her role in the final installment of the Magic Mike franchise where she discussed all of the lap dance mishaps that happened on set. She also shared an easy tip that she's personally found helpful in times when she feels down or defeated.
"I've got to say - girls, when you're sad, or you feel like you have no strength, close the door, put on some music, and dance like nobody's watching!"
Kelly Clarkson agreed. "I do that too!" she exclaims.
Salma also mentions that the trick works best when you dance "until you have chills."
"I love movement. It gives you power," she continues to say. Kelly jokes that, when she closes her eyes to dance, she imagines herself looking like Salma Hayek.
Salma posted a picture to her Instagram of her on a boat last summer in a bold red bikini - so, clearly, she has no problem "dancing like nobody's watching" - even if there are people watching!
A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
We've got to say, Salma's theory makes sense. Dance is exercise, and exercising is well-known to release endorphins - which, ultimately, makes you happier. She's no stranger to exercising though, especially in the form of dance. In fact, Salma also recently discussed how a lap dance scene she had to shoot with Magic Mike star Channing Tatum nearly "killed her."
"There's one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere," she told Jimmy Kimmel, pointing to her shoulder, "But, upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went, like, head down - almost hit my head."
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Sir David Attenborough's wholesomely sweet honor for the late Queen Elizabeth
Sir David Attenborough honored the late Queen with a 'fitting tribute to her memory'
By Sarah Finley • Published
-
Where is Lucky Hank filmed as the comedy-drama scores a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating
It's time to add comedy TV series Lucy Hank to your must-watch list - here is how to watch it
By Anna Rahmanan • Published