Salma Hayek's tie-dye look combines style and comfort as she cozies up to an unlikely pal

Salma Hayek's tie-dye summer look shows a different side to the glam star's style as she's photographed with an unlikely buddy, in a poignant Instagram post.

There's no way you could forget Salma Hayek's red leather corset and tulle Met Gala 2023 look, or her countless other fabulously glamorous looks throughout the years.

Not content with looking fabulous on the red carpet, Salma Hayek's bikini picture recently showed that she doesn't need expensive gowns and makeup to look fabulous.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) A photo posted by on

Blue Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Maxi Dress £79/$147 | River Island Lean into your fabulous flowy vibes with this blue tie-dye chiffon maxi dress. It's got a ruffle detail and can be worn with heels for a glam look or simple sandals for a more dressed-down style.

Joey Maxi Dress £106/$78 | Wolf & Badger When is a wrap dress ever a bad idea? That's right, never, and the proof is in the pudding with this gorgeous number. This tie-dyed maxi wrap dress drapes perfectly and is synched in at the waist with a soft elastic waistband. A timeless piece, it's east to wear and perfect for the summer months.

This time around, in her latest Instagram offering, the Mexican actor showed how to look stylish neither dressed up nor dressed down - she hit it right in the middle with a tie-dye look that's the perfect comfy summer casual look.

In the heartfelt social media post, marking World Environment Day, Salma shared images alongside feathered and furry friends - revealing what an animal lover she truly is. Just when we thought Salma Hayek's happiness trick was one thing - it turns out animals also bring her joy!

Her caption reads, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay makes me think extra about the future generations and all the wonderful creatures that depend on our choices and it makes me want to try harder ♥️🌍."

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Alongside her decades-long career, Salma has dedicated her life to activism, lending her celebrity clout to raise awareness and raise money for causes that are close to her heart. The cause she's most associated with is fighting for women's rights, equality, and eradicating violence against women.

The lion's share of her work has been with the Kering Foundation, which was established by her husband François-Henri Pinault - who's the chairman and CEO of luxury group Kering. Kering owns multiple luxury labels across the globe, including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga.

(Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UNICEF USA)

Salma's work has been so vast that back in 2018, UNICEF honored her with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award, in recognition of all she's done on behalf of women and children all around the world.

"It takes so little to make big, big changes," she told CBS in an interview, after receiving the award.

In typical sassy Salma style, when asked how she became an activist, the star responded, "It's a very strange question. My head thinks: Why don't you?"