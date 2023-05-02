Salma Hayek's red leather corset and tulle Met Gala look is the standout winner of the night

Let’s be honest: there’s just something about Salma Hayek.

Although there were plenty of best dressed looks at last night’s 2023 Met Gala - from Anne Hathaway’s ‘90s glamour look to Gisele Bündchen's vintage, angelic one and Penélope Cruz's takek on bridal core - Salma’s red leather corset and tulle is still on everyone’s mind today.

The 56-year-old Mexican and American actress stepped out in a Gucci outfit that properly paid tribute to the night's theme - Karl Lagerfeld, the late creative director of Chanel - through a particular detail that fans immediately took notice of.

Salma's dress included a striking red corset that featured a bunch of pearls that seamlessly draped over the star's shoulders. Add to it all a tiered tulle skirt with a bow at the waist and lace details on the slit and you've got yourself a truly memorable ensemble.

The celebrity made use of beauty pro Charlotte Tillbury to pull the entire look together, opting for a matte, red lip alongside a smoky eye.

Salma's hairdo is worthy of mention as well: the celebrity donned a waist-length ponytail featuring three beautiful, red rosettes all throughout it. It was a whole mood!

The star of Magic Mike's Last Dance took to social media to show off her outfit before stepping onto the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In addition to crediting all the companies and people who helped her get ready for the night, Salma dedicated her caption to the late Karl. "For you Karl ♥️," she wrote under the image of her look, including the same phrase in Spanish.

Although there is no doubt about the success of her fashion choice, it's nice to see that fans actually took to the comments section of her post to praise Salma's look and crown her best dressed of the night.

"Beautiful, excellent choice, good taste," one follower wrote.

"You win best dressed, hands down," someone else noted matter-of-factly.

"A true princess," a third person commented.

In a separate post that she just uploaded earlier today, the celebrity recapped some of her favorite moments of the night in a short clip that featured her posing on the famous museum's steps both on her own and alongside pal Penélope, Jared Leto (who showed in a cat costume as an homage to Karl's beloved pet, Choupette!) and Anne and, of course, her own husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

"Karl Lagerfeld always liked me in red so thank you @gucci for creating this dress to celebrate his legacy," Salma captioned the clip.

A round of applause for the always-beautiful Salma for, once again, proving that she's at the top of her style game!