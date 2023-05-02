Penélope Cruz astounds in vintage bridal core dress as 2023 Met Gala co-chair

Penélope Cruz was one of the first to arrive at the Met Gala 2023 as a co-chair of the event but she instantly found a place on the best dressed list thanks to her incredible vintage Chanel look.

Penélope was always going to nail the 2023 Met Gala theme as the co-chair of the iconic event in New York, and the actress and superstar certainly didn't disappoint.

The 49-year-old star opted for an ethereal-looking gown that sparkled in all the right places. Boasting a wide skirt and a fitted bustier with white pearl buttons and sequins, the outfit's pièce de résistance was a hood that seamlessly matched the belt that the star added to the ensemble, which also featured the iconic Chanel CC logo, the house behind the look.

The gown was, in fact, inspired by one that was part of Chanel Couture's spring/summer 1988 collection and was originally worn by French model Inès de La Fressange on the runway. The entire ensemble is a clear homage to Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's late creative director and was perfect for the theme.

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor)

To finish the look Penélope opted for a gorgeous silver platform sandal that paired well with her sparkly jewelry and classic updo.

The celebrity also paid her respects to Karl in an Instagram post that she made public right before appearing on the red carpet, showcasing a series of photos of herself alongside the fashion icon. Penélope captioned the upload, "My dear Karl, I hope you are feeling the love. I know you are."

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly took to the post to express their love for both celebrities and praise the actress' look for the night.

As her followers know, Penélope does have a special connection to Chanel as she was chosen as a brand ambassador back in 2018, clearly developing a close relationship with Karl and his collaborators.

"It's such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I've been admiring everything he's done since I was a little girl, so it's such a pleasure working with him," she said to WWD (opens in new tab) back when the news was made public.

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Nicole Kidman also stunned in vintage Chanel at the 2023 Met Gala but Penélope's caped gown will certainly be the look to imitate for brides in 2023 and could see her win a place on our list of the best Met Gala looks of all time after her stunning outfit choice tonight.

As co-chair alongside Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer, the actress had an important role to fulfil in the build up to the event tonight. As per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), she was expected to help, "define the atmosphere by assisting interior designers with decor choices" and also reportedly helped to curate the guest list and worked with chefs to develop the food menu for the evening.