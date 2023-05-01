Nicole Kidman stuns on Met Gala 2023 red carpet in vintage Chanel dress featuring 250 feathers and 3000 sequins

Nicole Kidman, a Met Gala veteran, stunned on the 2023 red carpet in a vintage Chanel dress that came with plenty of special significance and hidden details.

Nicole Kidman always turns heads on the red carpet and her Met Gala looks are certainly no exception. For the 2023 Met Gala theme, which honors Karl Lagerfeld's legacy as a designer, Nicole stepped out with her husband Keith Urban in a dress she's worn before - an archival look from Karl's 2004 Chanel collection - proving once again that recycling is chic.

The mesmerising gown, which is floor-length and light pink, was reportedly embroidered with 250 pink ostrich feathers - and over 3,000 silver crystals and sequins, according to Vogue. (opens in new tab) The dress also features a long train with (you guessed it) lots of those feathers and sequins, adding to the already fabulous silhouette of the gown.

The vintage look is from Karl's 2004 Haute Couture collection from Chanel, a fashion house the Karl most notably made his mark on during his long and successful career.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star even recalled how she felt while watching Karl sketch out the dress back in 2004 - the dress that was made specifically for her, we might add.

"I have the most indelible memories of fittings with Karl in the atelier, and I loved witnessing his dedication to his craft,” Nicole told Vogue of the dress. “I remember his laugh when he first sketched the dress and handed me the sketch... He designed a number of dresses for me, but I think this is the most spectacular."

She also added that the pink hue was a signature color within Karl's palette when designing for Nicole.

"I remember he made me a pink dress for the Oscars one year," she recalled. "When he designed, he always loved to see me in the palest of pink."

If you have a sharp eye and had pondered whether her look appeared familiar, you'd be right - Nicole first wore the dress in a commercial for the iconic Chanel perfume, Chanel No. 5, in 2004, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

She did, of course, update the look with a new hairdo for the 2023 Met Gala, leaving her strawberry blonde locks down in effortless waves for the red carpet, as opposed to the half-up-half-down side swept updo she sports in the commercial. She also popped a chic (and honestly, adorable) black bow in her hair to pull some of her strands back - not only a nod to one of Karl's iconic Chanel looks but also a flattering hair trend that isn't going anywhere soon.

