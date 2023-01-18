Two of our favorite celebs are hosting the Met Gala 2023 and the theme will make for some interesting looks

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Met Gala 2023 is swiftly approaching! Here's all to know about the night that will honor Karl Lagerfeld, including who's hosting and what the dress code entails for this year.

Every year, on the first Monday in May, celebrities, influencers, and high-profile names in fashion from around the world gather for the Metropolitan Museum's Art Costume Institute's biggest annual celebration: The Met Gala.

With the help of fashion legend Anna Wintour, the Met Gala comes to life every year, each with a carefully curated theme. 2022's "Gilded Glamour" theme proved to be a memorable one, with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, and the remainder of the Met Gala 2022's best dressed list who came to the event ready to embrace the sartorial theme.

This year's benefit will be held in memory of Karl Lagerfeld, known for his pivotal work with Chanel, and we're already giddy thinking about the looks that are yet to be served on the Met steps.

Here's everything we know so far about the theme, who's hosting, and more....

What's the Met Gala 2023 theme?

This year, in memory of Karl Lagerfeld, the theme will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a theme sure to prompt some of the best Met Gala looks. The exhibit that will accompany the annual Met Ball will feature over 150 of his original designs while he worked with Chanel, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi and more.

"At its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments... It was almost a secret code, a language shared between him and those premiers, that only they could fully decipher," said designer Andrew Bolton on Vogue's Instagram.

Who's hosting the 2023 Met Gala?

The chief sponsor of the event this year will appropriately be Chanel, and supported by Lagerfeld's own fashion brand, along with Condé Nast and Fendi.

Last year, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Regina King reigned as the hosts of the Met Gala - and who could forget Blake Lively's stunning New York-inspired, custom Versace dress that gave a wink to Lady Liberty?

On January 18, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute announced the Met Gala's hosts for 2023, and we could not be more excited.

Along with annual honorary host Anna Wintour, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, and Roger Federer will be co-hosting the event.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

Penélope undoubtedly is already a woman we're usually watching out for on red carpets, seeing as she's always serving timeless and chic looks. And Michaela Coel, the multi-talented British actor, and writer known for her limited series I May Destroy You, certainly has already proved herself to be quite the fashionable woman - seriously, who could forget Michaela Coel's Emmys dress from 2021?