Anne Hathaway's 2023 Met Gala look gives '90s glamour in a marriage of Versace and Chanel

It's all about the '90s for Anne Hathaway at this year's 2023 Met Gala as the actress showed up on the red carpet in a Versace gown covered in cutouts - a look that readily reminds of the sorts of ensembles that dominated runways decades ago.

The tweed look is, of course, a nod to the Met Gala's 2023 theme: Karl Lagerfeld. Chanel's late creative director was known for using similar fabric across many of his collections and the inclusion of tweed and plenty of pearls was a clear homage to the fashion icon.

Anne, who just a few months ago wore a see-through dress on the red carpet that we're still obsessed with, looked fabulous in the strapless tweed piece that, among a number of cutouts, also featured one all along her torso and down her leg. The sky-high leg slit was pinched together by gold and pearl safety pins - a perfect fusion of Karl Lagerfeld inspiration and Versace design.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Contributor)

Every single detail about the dress was worked out in advance, as designer Donatella Versace, also present at this year's Met Gala, explained to Vogue (opens in new tab) a few days before the event.

"For Anne I wanted to create a gown to celebrate a conversation between Karl and Versace," the designer explained. "I remember listening to Gianni [Versace] and Karl talking and laughing over dinner one evening and this dress reminds me of that moment. Karl celebrated women and craftsmanship. I learned so much from his work. The dress is a tribute to our shared ’90s experience - tweed, pearls and camellias mixed with safety pins, slashes, and a corset. Anne looks powerful, feminine, stunning and of course iconic. Exactly like Karl made women feel in his dresses.”

Anne's look was completed with white platform pumps and tweed opera gloves; two accessories that made the 90s inspired look feel current and played into some of 2023's biggest fashion trends.

Anne also donned a stunning Bulgari choker (she was named brand ambassador a year ago and revived the mini dress in stunning Bulgari number with the coolest bow just last month) that perfectly matched the gown's embellishments.

According to Vogue (opens in new tab), the piece of jewelry was actually inspired by the gold Chanel coin accessories that seemed to be everywhere back in the late 1980s - a fact that wasn't lost on Anne herself. "I think it's so cool how these necklaces incorporate ancient coins into modern yet timeless design," she said to Vogue before the event took place. "These pieces beautifully represent the heritage and pioneering spirit of the brand in a way that is palpable—you can feel it.”

An Anne Hathaway look wouldn't be complete without immaculate hair styling and the star sported a half-up pony with plenty of volume to complete the dramatic look.

The star's tweed outfit was a refreshing departure from the romantic Chanel looks seen on the red carpet earlier in the evening, with floaty, feathered gowns setting a trend from the start; as seen on Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala 2023 and Nicole Kidman in vintage Chanel.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Contributor)

Anne's appearance at the Met Gala this year feels extra special as the star has not been at the iconic event since 2018, when she wore a memorable red Valentino gown in honor of the year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.